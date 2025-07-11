Thrun traded to Maple Leafs by Sharks for Reaves

Henry Thrun was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs by the San Jose Sharks on Thursday for Ryan Reaves.

The 24-year-old defenseman had 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 60 games last season. He has one season remaining on a two-year, $2 million contract ($1 million average annual value) he signed with the Sharks on July 24, 2024.

Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the fourth round (No. 101) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Thrun has 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in 119 games.

Reaves had two assists in 35 regular-season games for the Maple Leafs last season. He did not appear in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 38-year-old forward has one season remaining on a three-year, $4.05 million contract ($1.35 million AAV) he signed with Toronto on July 1, 2023.

Selected by the St. Louis Blues in the fifth round (No. 156) of the 2005 NHL Draft, Reaves has 137 points (63 goals, 74 assists) in 912 regular-season games for the Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights, New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild and Maple Leafs. He also has nine points (three goals, six assists) in 113 playoff games.

Since making his NHL debut with St. Louis during the 2010-11 season, Reaves ranks fourth in the NHL with 3,065 hits.