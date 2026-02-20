Next Wave Report: February 20

PROSPECT OF THE WEEK:
- Reese Laubach (Penn State, Big 10) was named Sharks Prospect of the Week on Feb. 18. Laubach tallied multi-point efforts in back-to-back contests against Michigan on Feb. 13-14. He has tallied points in nine of his past 11 games (5g, 6a) with Penn State.
- Teddy Mutryn (Moncton, QMJHL) was named Sharks Prospect of the Week on Feb. 10. Mutryn has tied his season long with an active five-game point streak, tallying 11 points (5g, 6a) and a goal in each contest in that span.
BARRACUDA
- The San Jose Barracuda are 7-3-0-0 in their past 10 games and sit in fourth place in the AHL Pacific Division. The Barracuda rank second in the AHL with 44 power-play goals and in power play percentage (24.0-percent).
- Filip Bystedt was recalled to the San Jose Sharks on Feb. 18. Bystedt led the Barracuda in assists (23) and in points (36) before his recall. He was selected to participate in the AHL All-Star Classic but could not due to injury.
- Cam Lund participated in his first AHL All-Star competition from Feb. 10-11, which was hosted by the Rockford IceHogs. Lund participated in the Pass and Score event and the Breakaway Relay, where he netted a goal against Artur Akhtyamov (TOR). He recorded one assist in his All-Star debut.
- Kasper Halttunen recorded his first-career hat trick at the AHL level on Feb. 15 in the 8-4 win over Henderson. Halttunen has tallied six points (3g, 3a) in his past eight games played.
- Laurent Brossoit has recorded a win in five of his past six appearances with the San Jose Barracuda and has posted a minimum .920 save percentage in four appearances in that span.
- Igor Chernyshov has found the score sheet in three of his past four games played (1g, 2a). He ranks tied for seventh in goals (13) and tied for ninth in points (29) among AHL rookie skaters this season despite missing more than a month while on recall with the Sharks.
- Luca Cagnoni recorded his eighth multi-point effort (two assists) of the season on Feb. 15 against Henderson. He ranks tied for eighth in assists (23) and ninth in points (29) among AHL blueliners this season.
PROSPECT NOTABLES – NORTH AMERICA
- Noah Beck (Wichita, ECHL) matched a season long with a five-game point streak (1g, 6a) from Feb. 7-15. Beck ranks tied for fifth in goals (8), is tied for seventh in points (37) and is tied for eighth in assists (29) among ECHL defensemen this season.
- Kyle Crnkovic (Wichita, ECHL) was recalled to the San Jose Barracuda on Feb. 13, earning his first recall with the club. He posted a four-game point streak (2g, 3a) before his recall.
- Eric Pohlkamp (Denver, NCHC) reached the 30-point mark for the second consecutive season with Denver. He leads NCAA blueliners in goals (16) and in points (31) this season.
- Joey Muldowney (UConn, HE) posted a season-long seven-game point streak (7g, 2a) from Jan. 3-24. Muldowney has posted 12 points (9g, 3a) since his return from the Spengler Cup.
- Zack Sharp (Western Michigan, NCHC) recorded his first-career power-play goal at the NCAA level on Feb. 14 in the 7-2 win against Arizona State. Sharp has tied his season long with an active three-game assist streak.
- Colton Roberts (Colorado College, NCHC) reached double digits in points, becoming one of three blueliners among his team to reach the mark on the campaign. Roberts ranks second in assists (7) and is third in goals (3) among Colorado College defensemen this season.
- Carson Wetsch (Kelowna, WHL) surpassed his previous career high of 52 points set during his 2024-25 campaign with the Calgary Hitmen. Wetsch has posted 59 points (18g, 41a) in 51 games with Kelowna and leads his club in assists, is second in points and is fourth in goals.
- Max Heise (Prince Albert, WHL) has recorded seven assists in his past 10 games played. Heise is tied for second in goals (24), is third in points (53) and fourth in assists (29) among Prince Albert skaters this season.
- Joshua Ravensbergen (Prince George, WHL) recorded his first five-minute major (fighting) of the season on Feb. 16 at Penticton. He recorded a three-game win streak from Feb. 7-14, posting a .909 save percentage or better in each contest.
- Haoxi (Simon) Wang (Niagara, OHL) recorded his seventh assist of the season with Niagara on Feb. 16 at Sudbury. Wang has tallied an assist in three of his past six games played with the IceDogs.
PROSPECT NOTABLES – INTERNATIONAL
- Yegor Rimashevsky (Dynamo Moskva, KHL) posted a season-long three-game point streak and goal streak from Feb. 10-15. Rimashevsky has matched his career high in goals (7) at the KHL level.