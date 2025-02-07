Next Wave Report: Feb 7

In this edition of Next Wave, discover what our prospects have been working on and the progress they've made.

Let's take a dive into this week's update of our Next Wave report, presented by Kaiser Permanente.

PROSPECT OF THE WEEK:

Igor Chernyshov (Saginaw, OHL) was named Sharks Prospect of the Week (Feb. 5) presented by Kaiser Permanente and OHL Performer of the Night (Feb. 5). Chernyshov has logged seven points (5g, 2a) in his first three games with Saginaw Spirit. He underwent shoulder surgery over the summer after being selected 33rd overall by San Jose.

Reese Laubach (Penn State, Big 10) was named Sharks Prospect of the Week (Jan. 30) presented by Kaiser Permanente. Laubach logged multi-point efforts in three consecutive games (2g, 4a) from Jan. 24-31.

BARRACUDA

Collin Graf was recalled to the Sharks on Feb. 3. Prior to his recall, he logged four points (2g, 2a) in four games played since Jan. 25, including leading AHL rookies this season in assists (22) and ranks tied for sixth in points (30). Graf scored his first NHL goal on Feb. 4 against Montreal.

Yaroslav Askarov was named to the 2024-25 AHL All-Star Game at Coachella Valley from Feb. 2-3. It was Askarov's third consecutive AHL All-Star appearance (2022-23 and 2023-24). Askarov participated in the Rapid Fire, Pass and Score, and Breakaway Relay events.

Andrew Poturalski led the AHL in scoring (45) heading into the All-Star break and earned his first recall to the Sharks on Feb. 4. He also participated in the AHL All-Star Classic.

Georgi Romanov was named AHL Second Star of the Night after making 45 saves on 46 shots faced in a shootout loss against the Henderson Knights on Feb. 2. He finished the contest with a .978 save percentage, his best SV% this season with the Barracuda.

Vitek Vanecek made one appearance for the Barracuda on a conditioning assignment. He made 22 saves on 24 shots faced, en route to a 6-2 victory over Henderson Knights on Jan. 31. He finished the contest logging a .917 save percentage.

Ethan Cardwell is riding a career-long six-game point streak (2g, 4a), including logging an assist in four of his six games. Cardwell's point streak began on Jan. 19 at Abbotsford, notching a goal in the contest.

Luca Cagnoni potted his 11th goal of his campaign in the 6-2 victory against the Henderson Knights on Jan. 31. Cagnoni leads AHL rookie blueliners in goals (11), second in points (27), and tied for fourth in assists (16) this season.

Pavol Regenda logged his first point, an assist, with the Barracuda on Jan. 26 in the 4-2 victory against the Toronto Marlies. Regenda collected a two-point effort (0g, 2a) in his next contest on Jan. 31 against Henderson to close out the month.

PROSPECT NOTABLES – NORTH AMERICA

Jeremie Bucheler (Wichita, ECHL) hit the 20-assist mark on Jan. 31 at Tulsa, becoming the fifth skater among the Thunder to reach 20 goals on the season. Bucheler leads Wichita blueliners in points (26), goals (6), and assists (20).

Joe Carroll (Wichita, ECHL) has logged eight points (6g, 2a) in his past eight games played since returning from the Spengler Cup on Jan. 11. He posted a career-high four-point game (3g, 1a), including his first-career hat-trick at the ECHL level, on Jan. 24 in the 6-4 victory at Utah.

Nolan Burke (Wichita, ECHL) potted his 10th goal of the season in the 4-3 shootout victory at Utah on Jan. 27, becoming the sixth skater on his team to tally double digits in markers. Burke has found the score sheet in three of his past four games played (1g, 2a).

Mitchell Russell (Wichita, ECHL) logged two multi-goal efforts in back-to-back games at Tulsa Oilers (Jan. 31 and Feb. 1). The San Jose Barracuda assigned Russell to the Wichita Thunder on Jan. 30 for his second stint with the club.

Cameron Lund (Northeastern, HE) has tied his collegiate career high with his 11th goal of the season on Jan. 25 against Merrimack College. He finished the contest logging his eighth multi-point effort of the season with the Huskies.

Joey Muldowney (UConn, HE) logged his seventh multi-point effort (1g, 1a) of his campaign with UConn on Feb. 1 against Providence College. Muldowney leads his team in points (25) and ranks second in goals (13) this season.

Eric Pohlkamp (Denver, NCHC) has recorded 10 points (3g, 7a) in his past 10 games played with Denver. Pohlkamp is now one point shy of matching his career best NCAA points total (24) which he set with Bemidji State Univ. during their 2023-24 run.

Sam Dickinson (London, OHL) logged six points (3g, 3a) in three consecutive games played from Jan. 23-26, including notching a goal in each contest. He passed his previous career high in goals, set last season, by notching his 19th marker of the season on Jan. 24 at Sudbury. Dickinson ranks third among OHL defensemen in scoring (58), is second in goals (20) and fifth in assists (38).

Kasper Halttunen (London, OHL) is riding a season-long five-game point streak, tallying eight points (3g, 5a) and three multi-point efforts in that span. Halttunen has found the back of the net in three of his past five games. He posted a Gordie Howe Hat Trick (goal, assist, fight) on Feb. 2 at Windsor.

David Klee (Muskegon, USHL) tallied three points (1g, 2a) in consecutive games played from Jan. 25-31. Klee ranks tied for second among Muskegon (USHL) skaters in goals (14), points (31), and tied for third in assists (17).

Colton Roberts (Vancouver, WHL) logged a career-high three-point game (all assists) with Vancouver (WHL) in the 9-2 victory against Kamloops on Feb. 1. Roberts ranks third among U-19 skaters on his team in assists (21) and fourth in points (24).

PROSPECT NOTABLES – INTERNATIONAL