Kopitar has goal, assist, Kings ease past Sharks

Los Angeles sets NHL record with 13th win in 1st 15 road games; San Jose held to 16 shots

Recap: Kings at Sharks 12.19.23

By Chelena Goldman
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist, and the Los Angeles Kings set an NHL record for the most road wins through 15 road games in a season with a 4-1 victory against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Tuesday.

Kevin Fiala had two assists, and David Rittich made 15 saves in his debut with the Kings (18-6-4), who are 13-1-1 on the road.

"The difference between home and road is we play a simple team game on the road," Los Angeles coach Todd McLellan said. "We hand off good shifts. Sometimes when we're home, we play in pieces, we extend things. We get a little too cute. So, we've got to take this road game and put it in [at home]."

LAK@SJS: Kopitar one-times a pass into the net for a PPG

Jacob MacDonald scored, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 35 saves for the Sharks (9-20-3), who have lost three straight and four of their past five (1-3-1).

"They're one of the best teams on the road, and you can see why," San Jose center Tomas Hertl said. "They come in hard on every puck. They moved really quickly on us and there just wasn't much."

The Sharks have been outscored 11-3 in their past three games. They had five shots on goal in the first period, four in the second period and seven in the third period.

"I thought we had a good first period, and then we stunk for two periods," San Jose coach David Quinn said. "That was men amongst boys in the second and third period. They were quicker and played with more conviction.

"We're in a little bit of a rut there, with the energy piece of it. We've got to get back on track."

LAK@SJS: Moore fires home a shot from the high slot

Kopitar gave the Kings a 1-0 lead on a power play at 17:48 of the first on a feed from Arthur Kaliyev behind the net.

Los Angeles has scored a power-play goal in six straight games.

"We have great players on two units," Kaliyev said. "We’re a threat. Any unit that goes out there, we're doing a good job with it."

Trevor Moore scored his 15th goal of the season at 4:07 of the second after a cross-ice pass from Fiala to make it 2-0, and Alex Laferriere extended the Kings lead to 3-0 at 5:17 when he tipped a shot by Kopitar.

LAK@SJS: Laferriere scores goal against Kaapo Kahkonen

Trevor Lewis made it 4-0 with a short-handed, empty-net goal at 18:12 of the third.

MacDonald scored with a shot from the point for a power-play goal at 18:41 for the 4-1 final. It was his fifth goal of the season.

"I think we could've done a better job as a [defense] corps breaking the puck out," Sharks defenseman Henry Thrun said. "Overall, the team just needs to take care of the puck a bit better. They're a good hockey team and I think they kind of took it to us tonight."

NOTES: Kopitar has 70 points (27 goals, 43 assists) in 90 games against the Sharks, which is the fourth most by any player against San Jose. Teemu Selanne had 99 points (51 goals, 48 assists) in 92 games. … Kings forward Adrian Kempe played his 500th NHL game. … Hertl won 10 of 15 face-offs (66.7 percent), and Los Angeles center Pierre-Luc Dubois won 10 of 14 (71.4 percent).

News Feed

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Kings

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Kings
Next Wave Report: December 18

Next Wave Report: December 18
Game Recap: Sharks at Avalanche 12/17

Game Recap: Sharks at Avalanche 12/17
Game Preview: Sharks at Avalanche

Game Preview: Sharks at Avalanche
San Jose Sharks Arizona Coyotes game recap December 15

Ingram makes 21 saves, Coyotes shut out Sharks to end 4-game skid
Sharks Sports & Entertainment, San Jose Barracuda Receive 2023 Economic and Community Champion Award from the City of San José 

Recognition Given for Making Positive Community and Economic Impacts in San José
Sharks Acquire Jack Studnicka From the Vancouver Canucks in Exchange for Defenseman Nick Cicek and a 2024 Sixth-Round Draft Selection

Sharks Acquire Jack Studnicka From the Vancouver Canucks in Exchange for Defenseman Nick Cicek and a 2024 Sixth-Round Draft Selection
Game Preview: Sharks at Coyotes

Game Preview: Sharks at Coyotes
Winnipeg Jets San Jose Sharks game recap December 12

Eklund scores late in 3rd, Sharks end Jets’ 4-game winning streak
San Jose Sharks Logan Couture injury status update

Couture of Sharks improving from injury, feared career was over
Game Preview: Sharks vs. Jets

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Jets
Sharks Comeback (Again & Again & Again)

Sharks Comeback (Again & Again & Again)
The NHL's United by Hockey Mobile Museum Set to Visit San Jose 

The NHL's United by Hockey Mobile Museum Set to Visit San Jose 
San Jose Sharks Vegas Golden Knights game recap December 10

Patera, Golden Knights recover for shootout win against Sharks
Game Preview: Sharks at Golden Knights

Game Preview: Sharks at Golden Knights
San Jose Sharks Detroit Red Wings game recap December 7

Sharks rally from down 4, top Red Wings in OT to spoil Kane debut
Game Preview: Sharks at Red Wings

Game Preview: Sharks at Red Wings
San Jose Sharks New York Islanders game recap December 5

Sharks rally from 3 down in 3rd, defeat Islanders on late OT goal