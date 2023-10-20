Local Art and Tailor-Made Song make Sharks Open Video a Hit

Sharks, rock and roll, and art.

Every year the Sharks, and other clubs, host Media Day to collect video, photo, and other content that is used in various ways throughout the upcoming season. This year’s day doubled as not only a video shoot for the players but also a showcase for local artists and included the making of a music video.

For the set, Sharks Productions goal was to design, build, and paint a practical set for Media Day that would be used as the backdrop for the skating area for players. Three local artists: George Anzaldo, Carlos Rodriguez, and Eli Lippert, were chosen to design and paint the set that would be featured. Their murals have incredible Shark-themed art that embraces the team, the larger San Jose community, and the artists’ deep roots in the south Bay Area. The murals included low rider imagery, the SAP Center atmosphere, and a Shark coming out of the water among other things.