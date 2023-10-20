News Feed

LIVE: Sharks vs. Bruins

LIVE: Sharks vs. Bruins
Sharks Can't Fend off Late Carolina Rally

Sharks Can't Fend off Late Carolina Rally
Game Preview: Sharks vs. Hurricanes

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Hurricanes
Los Tiburones Presented by Milagro Tequila Night Recap

Los Tiburones Presented by Milagro Tequila Night Recap
Stellar Sharks Debut for Blackwood but Sharks Fall Short in Shootout

Stellar Sharks Debut for Blackwood but Sharks Fall Short in Shootout
Game Preview: Sharks vs. Avalanche

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Avalanche
Game Preview: Sharks Home Opener vs. Golden Knights

Game Preview: Sharks Home Opener vs. Golden Knights
Sharks Foundation Announces 10th Season of the ‘Goals For Kids’ Program

Sharks Foundation Announces 10th Season of the ‘Goals For Kids’ Program
San Jose Sharks Announce 2023-24 Season Opening Roster

San Jose Sharks Announce 2023-24 Season Opening Roster
LOS TIBURONES DE SAN JOSÉ CELEBRARÁN A CULTURA HISPANA Y LATINOAMERICANA 

LOS TIBURONES DE SAN JOSÉ CELEBRARÁN A CULTURA HISPANA Y LATINOAMERICANA 
San Jose Sharks Sign Defenseman Jake Furlong

San Jose Sharks Sign Defenseman Jake Furlong
Sharks to Host 7th Annual Los Tiburones Night Presented by Milagro Tequila

Sharks to Host 7th Annual Los Tiburones Night Presented by Milagro Tequila
Preseason Game Preview: Sharks vs. Kings

Preseason Game Preview: Sharks vs. Kings
San Jose Sharks Sign Forward Quentin Musty

San Jose Sharks Sign Forward Quentin Musty
Sharks Update Training Camp Roster

Sharks Update Training Camp Roster
Game Preview: Sharks at Golden Knights Preseason

Game Preview: Sharks at Golden Knights Preseason
San Jose Sharks Claim Defenseman Ty Emberson

San Jose Sharks Claim Defenseman Ty Emberson
WATCH and LISTEN: Sharks vs. Kings Preseason

WATCH and LISTEN: Sharks vs. Kings Preseason

Local Art and Tailor-Made Song make Sharks Open Video a Hit

web header

Sharks, rock and roll, and art.

Every year the Sharks, and other clubs, host Media Day to collect video, photo, and other content that is used in various ways throughout the upcoming season. This year’s day doubled as not only a video shoot for the players but also a showcase for local artists and included the making of a music video.

For the set, Sharks Productions goal was to design, build, and paint a practical set for Media Day that would be used as the backdrop for the skating area for players. Three local artists: George Anzaldo, Carlos Rodriguez, and Eli Lippert, were chosen to design and paint the set that would be featured. Their murals have incredible Shark-themed art that embraces the team, the larger San Jose community, and the artists’ deep roots in the south Bay Area. The murals included low rider imagery, the SAP Center atmosphere, and a Shark coming out of the water among other things.

20231012_knights_vs_sharks07 (2)
web photo

Simultaneously, the Toronto-based Flatliners rock band were creating a song specifically for the Sharks; our 2023-24 season anthem. The final product was ‘Between Our Teeth’.

*Editor’s Note: Metallica’s "Seek & Destroy" is still our entrance song, don’t worry!

The song and the set came together in the track’s music video which doubles as the Sharks open video, played in-area before every game. The video debuted during the 2023-24 home opener on October 12 at SAP Center.

Fans can watch the video now on youtube.

To celebrate the premiere, the murals were on display at the Sharks Home Opener Pregame Food Festival outside SAP Center and the Flatliners played their new hit for the sellout crowd inside the Tank.

Listen to the song everywhere you get music.