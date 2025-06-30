July Summer of Teal

It may be the offseason, but the Sharks are staying active in Sharks Territory! Whether it's a special event, community activation, or a new partnership, you’ll see Team Teal around the Bay Area this summer. You can also join us at the SAP Center at San Jose for concerts, Bay Area Panther games, exclusive merch drops, family events and more! View upcoming SAP Center at San Jose events.

Check out where you can continue to connect with us and stay tuned for exciting new updates coming your way. Be sure to check back often — you won’t want to miss what's coming up!

Date
Event
Information

July 1

Free Agency Begins

Unrestricted Free Agents contracts ends July 1 which opens  the opportunity for other teams to sign them. Players who are in the final year of their multi-year contract are also able to re-sign with their teams starting July 1.

July 3

Prospect Scrimmage

The San Jose Sharks will host the annual Sharks Prospect Scrimmage at Tech CU Arena, home of the San Jose Barracuda, on Thursday, July 3 at 11:00 a.m. PT.Buy Tickets

July 3

Morgan Hill Freedom Fest

Come out and join the Sharks and Barracuda Street Team presented by Coca-Cola at the Morgan Hill Family Music Fest “Stars, Stripes and Stories: Celebrating 150 years” on Monterey Road between Dunne and Main Avenue.

Learn More

June 2 

Hockey 101 & Womens Hockey 101(San Jose) 

All female and co-ed sessions available, 12 weeks of basic hockey skills for beginners!

Sign up for Hockey 101 or Womens Hockey 101

June 7

Sunnyvale Art & Wine Festival

Celebrate 50 years of Art, Wine, Music and Fun!

10AM - 5PM: Downtown Sunnyvale (Murphy Avenue) 

June 8

Sunnyvale Art & Wine Festival

Celebrate 50 years of Art, Wine, Music and Fun!

10AM - 5PM: Downtown Sunnyvale (Murphy Avenue) 

June 8

Hockey 101 & Womens Hockey 101(Oakland)

All female and co-ed sessions available, 12 weeks of basic hockey skills for beginners! 

Sign up for Hockey 101 or Womens Hockey 101

June 8

Viva CalleSJ

Viva CalleSJ is a free Open Streets program in San José that transforms streets into car-free spaces for walking, biking, and community connection.

Learn More about Viva CalleSJ

June 10

Sharks Pro Shop - Neighborhood Connect Collection Drop #3 - Japantown Hat

Insipired by Japantown, one of San Jose's most historic and vibrant neighborhoods. A5 Aesthetic and SharksProShop.com collaborate on the latest limited-edition hat design in this exclusive collection.

June 14

6th Annual Juneteenth Festival

11:30AM - 5PM: Hillview Park

RSVP to 6th Annual Juneteenth Festival

June  17

Big News Coming Soon... 

It's National Mascot Day! Be on the lookout for news from S.J. Sharkie!

June 21 

San Pedro Market Summer Kick Off

3 - 8PM: Kick off summer at San Pedro Square with pop-ups, a Sharks fan booth, live music, 4 bars, 12 eateries & games all day long.

RSVP for San Pedro Market Summer Kick Off

June 27

NHL Draft Day 1 (RD 1)

Tune in to see who the Sharks pick #2 overall. The party starts at the SAP Center on Friday, June 27 at 3PM.

Follow the 2025 NHL Draft

June 27 

Sharks Draft Party

3PM: Join the fun at the 2025 Sharks Draft Party and see who the Sharks draft #2!

Reserve Your Free Sharks Draft Party Ticket

June 28

NHL Draft Day 2 (RD 2-7)

9AM: Tune in to watch day 2 of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Follow the 2025 NHL Draft

June 28 - July 3

Dev Comp

Development camp beigns following Day 2 of the 2025 NHL Draft and runs through July 3.

News Feed

Sharks announce 2025 Development Camp roster

San Jose Sharks re-sign goaltender Gabriel Carriere 

Sharks prospect Wang inspired by NHL games in home country 

Misa eyeing roster spot with Sharks to start next season

Sharks select Misa at No. 2 and Ravensbergen at No. 30 in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft

Vlasic to have final year of contract bought out by Sharks

Sharks issue statement on Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Sharks Legend Joe Thornton Selected to Hockey Hall of Fame

Chara, Thornton, Keith, Mogilny among 8 elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

Thornton among new Hockey Hall of Fame candidates for Class of 2025

Team Czechia projected roster for 2026 Olympics by NHL.com

Wang could be historic selection at 2025 NHL Draft

Sharks Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule

Sweden projected roster for 2026 Winter Olympics by NHL.com

S.J. Sharkie named to the Mascot Hall of Fame

Macklin Celebrini named to the 2024-25 NHL All-Rookie Team

NHL announces 2024-25 All-Rookie Team

Sharks to host annual Prospect Scrimmage July 3 at Tech CU Arena