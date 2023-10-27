Johansson gets 2nd straight shutout, Lightning keep Sharks winless

TAMPA -- Jonas Johansson got his second consecutive shutout, and the Tampa Bay Lightning kept the San Jose Sharks winless with a 6-0 victory at Amalie Arena on Thursday.
Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist for the Lightning (4-2-2), who have won consecutive games for the first time this season. Victor Hedman, Nick Perbix and Mikhail Sergachev each had two assists.
Johansson made 32 saves in a 3-0 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.
"Even before the shutouts, I think he was playing great," Perbix said. "I mean, that Toronto game (48 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss Saturday), he was the one he was the sole reason why we got that point."
Mackenzie Blackwood made 16 saves on 21 shots for the Sharks (0-6-1) before he was pulled at 7:29 of the second period. Kaapo Kahkonen made nine saves.
San Jose, the only NHL team without a win, has scored eight goals in seven games.
"We as a team just have to stop worrying about that," Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro said. "The goals are going to come. The No. 1 thing is we've got to stick to doing ... controlling the things we can control every night and playing to our identity every night. We're talking too much about what we're going to do offensively and trying to create."
Brayden Point gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 1:41 of the first period with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle to the far post.
Michael Eyssimont made it 2-0 at 6:03 with a redirection of a shot by Calvin de Haan.
"We're starting to feel where guys are and know where their tendencies are on the ice," Eyssimont said. "But I think for the most part, it's just sticking to our identity. I think we're finding that work ethic."
Stamkos extended the lead to 3-0 with a power-play goal at 19:18. He scored on a shot from the left circle off a pass by Nikita Kucherov.
"These are games that hopefully build some confidence in what you want to achieve going forward. Work on some system things," said Stamkos, the Lightning captain. "We've been talking a lot about some changes we've made, and this was a game that was 4-0 or 5-0 kind of halfway through the game, you just don't want to cheat out there. And I thought we did a good job of sticking to our structure."
Brandon Hagel made it 4-0 at 4:01 of the second after Alex Barre-Boulet found him alone in the slot.
"We're a group that needs to come together right now,” Sharks defenseman Jan Rutta said. “There's too much second-guessing, and it translates to our game. We have a lot of new guys. We're trying to build chemistry."
Nicholas Paul pushed the lead to 5-0 at 7:29 when he lifted a shot over Blackwood in front off a feed from Stamkos. Blackwood was then pulled.
Luke Glendening scored his first goal of the season at 5:44 of the third period for the 6-0 final.
"Not good, not good at all," Ferraro said. "We weren't hard enough to play against. Too much time and space for them. We're not happy about that one. There's nothing positive to take. It's the NHL, no one's going to do us any favors. We've got a big game tomorrow (at the Hurricanes), a big bounce back, but tonight was not good enough, there's no excuse."
NOTES: The Sharks are the 10th NHL team since the introduction of the center red line in 1943-44 to score eight goals or fewer in their first seven games. ... San Jose defenseman Matt Benning had five hits and four blocked shots in 20:20 of ice time. ... Sharks forward Tomas Hertl had four shots on goal and was 15-for-22 on face-offs in 19:27. ... Stamkos scored his 196th power-play goal, passing Brett Hull (St. Louis Blues) for the seventh-most for one franchise. … Glendening got his first point with Tampa Bay. The forward signed a two-year, $1.6 million contract ($800,000 average annual value) with the Lightning on July 1.