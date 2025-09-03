Joe Pavelski and Scott Gomez selected to the United States Hockey Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025 

The United States Hockey Hall of Fame today announced that former San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) Joe Pavelski and Scott Gomez have been selected to the organization’s 2025 induction class.

Pavelski, 41, spent 18 seasons in the National Hockey League, 13 of which were with the Sharks. He amassed 1,332 regular-season games between the two franchises, scoring 1,068 points (476 goals, 592 assists) along with a plus-201 rating. All time among American-born players, Pavelski ranks sixth in points, seventh in goals and plus/minus, and 12th in assists.

Considered one of most prestigious finds late in the draft in NHL history, Pavelski was selected in the seventh round of the 2003 NHL Draft and joined the organization after two seasons with the University of Wisconsin, where he helped the team capture the 2006 NCAA D1 Championship.

He began his Sharks career on Nov. 22, 2006 and scored his first NHL goal in his debut, becoming the 11th player in franchise history at the time to score a goal in their debut, and in his opening 12 games, registered 10 points (seven goals, three assists), and eventually became a mainstay with the franchise the following season.

Over the course of his career in San Jose, he appeared in 963 games, scoring 761 points (355 goals, 406 assists), and ranks second in franchise history in goals, third in points, and fourth in games played and assists. He collected five seasons of 30+ goals, with a career best 41 in 2013-14, and finished with 10 seasons of 20 or more goals. Additionally, the Sharks made the playoffs in every season but one while Pavelski was with the club, In 134 postseason games with San Jose, he collected 100 points (48 goals, 52 assists) and he is one of four Sharks players to reach 100 career postseason points.

Most notably prior to the 2015-16 season, Pavelski was named the ninth full-time captain. That season, helped San Jose reach the Stanley Cup Final for the first time, leading the league in goals (14), game-winning goals (4), and power-play goals (5), setting a Sharks single-season playoff record in each category.

By the end of his career, he has been named as an NHL All-Star four times (2016, 2017, 2019, 2022).

Internationally, he represented Team USA at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics, earning the Silver Medal in 2010 after posting three assists in six games. Additionally, he also appeared with USA in the World Cup of Hockey in 2016, and World Championship in 2009.

Gomez skated in one season with the San Jose Sharks during his 2012-13 campaign, posting two goals and 13 assists in 39 games. He helped the Sharks reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs, tallying two assists in nine postseason games.

Over his career, the two-time NHL All-Star skated in 1,079 career NHL games with New Jersey, Montreal, New York Rangers, Florida, San Jose, St. Louis, and Ottawa, where he won a Stanley Cup twice in 2000 and 2003 with New Jersey.

In the regular season, he recorded 181 goals, 575 assists, and 756 points, and earned the Calder Trophy during his 1999-00 season after posting 70 points (19 goals, 51 assists) during his rookie season with the Devils. That season, he led all rookies in assists and points, and was named to the NHL All-Rookie Team, and earned Rookie of the Month honors in November. He reached the 60-point threshold six times, led the NHL in assists in the 2003-04 season (co-led, 56), and recorded one thirty-goal campaign in 2005-06, scoring a career-best 33 goals.

Prior to his professional career, the native of Anchorage, Arkansas split his campaigns between the BCHL (South Surrey Eagles) and the WHL (Tri-City Americans) from 1996-99. Gomez ended his career in the WHL playing in 100 games, recording 157 points (42 goals, 115 assists).

Internationally, he represented Team USA at the World Junior Championship in consecutive seasons (1998 & 1999), tallying a combined 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 13 tournament games. He also skated for the United States at the 2005 World Cup of Hockey, tallying four points in five games, and represented the country at the 2006 Olympics, finishing the six-game run with five points (one goal, four assists).

Pavelski and Gomez become the first Sharks players to be inducted since Tony Granato in 2020.

Other members of the US Hockey Hall of Fame with ties to the Sharks include current Goaltending Development Coach Ryan Miller (class of 2022) and current Hockey Operations Advisor Doug Weight (class of 2013), as well as former skaters forward Craig Janney (1994-96; class of 2016), forward Bill Guerin (2006-07; class of 2013), defenseman Gary Suter (1998-2002; class of 2011) and forward Jeremy Roenick (2007-09; class of 2010) and former head coach Ron Wilson (2002-08; class of 2017).