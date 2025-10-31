Heroes in a half shell: Sharks players spread Halloween cheer at Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara

pic 3 (1)

In the spirit of Halloween, San Jose Sharks defenseman Vincent Desharnais led teammates Tyler Toffoli and Nick Leddy on a special visit to Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara, trading their teal jerseys for Halloween costumes and spending the afternoon with young patients and their families.

Dressed as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the players and Sharks mascot S.J. Sharkie made their way through the pediatric floor, bringing smiles, laughter, Sharks gear, and Halloween treats to young patients and their families. The afternoon was filled with high-fives, hugs, and lighthearted conversations that offered a moment of fun for children spending Halloween in the hospital.

Desharnais said he feels fortunate he had a seemingly normal childhood, without having to deal with a cancer diagnosis in his youth. “Growing up, I never had to deal with any type of serious illness...for people that were not as fortunate, it's important for me to use my platform and try to make a difference as much as we can.”

This event is part of the Sharks’ ongoing commitment to uplifting the Bay Area community beyond the rink. Through hospital visits like this, the organization continues to create meaningful experiences that inspire hope and connection. When asked about the impact the players have on kids and families, Community Relations Manager Stephanie Dubin-Combo said, “The players visited 22 rooms in the Pediatric and PICU units, distributing Sharks goodies, candy, arts and crafts, and smiles. Most of these children will not be able to go trick or treating this Halloween so being able to bring Halloween festivities to them and provide some encouragement and support to the patients, their parents and siblings during such a difficult time as we head into the Sharks Hockey Fights Cancer night is extra special.”

Kaiser Permanente has been a proud community partner of the San Jose Sharks since 2014, working together to promote wellness, compassion, and the healing power of a smile. When asked about the importance of bringing cheerful moments to patients, Michelle Hug of Kaiser Permanente said, “The San Jose Sharks brought a lot of fun and energy to our staff, but most importantly to our patients and families and the fact that the Sharks visited them, it’s a big deal. It’s critical for our patients to have cheerful moments because when kids are feeling better emotionally, they are going to cope better with all the hard and painful things that are happening.”

Through meaningful outreach and partnerships like this, the Sharks reaffirm their dedication to supporting wellness and uplifting the Bay Area community beyond the game of hockey.

