Gameday Preview: Sharks at Predators

The San Jose Sharks start their first road trip of the season in Nashville as they take on the Predators at Bridgestone Arena.
When: Saturday, October 21
Time: 5 p.m.
Watch: NBCSCA
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital
Game Notes:
- Forward Anthony Duclair scored his first goal as a Shark on October 19 against the Boston Bruins.
- Tomas Hertl has recorded assists in each of his last two games and also ranks 2nd in the league with 62.7 FOW%.