News Feed

SJSharks Gaming Signs NHL 24 Pro Esports Team

SJSharks Gaming Signs NHL 24 Pro Esports Team
Next Wave Report: October 20

Next Wave Report: October 20
Game Recap: Sharks vs. Bruins

Pastrnak scores again, Bruins top Sharks to stay undefeated
Local Art and Tailor-Made Song make Sharks Open Video a Hit

Local Art and Tailor-Made Song make Sharks Open Video a Hit
Game Preview: Sharks vs. Bruins

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Bruins
Sharks Can't Fend off Late Carolina Rally

Sharks Can't Fend off Late Carolina Rally
Game Preview: Sharks vs. Hurricanes

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Hurricanes
Los Tiburones Presented by Milagro Tequila Night Recap

Los Tiburones Presented by Milagro Tequila Night Recap
Stellar Sharks Debut for Blackwood but Sharks Fall Short in Shootout

Stellar Sharks Debut for Blackwood but Sharks Fall Short in Shootout
Game Preview: Sharks vs. Avalanche

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Avalanche
Game Preview: Sharks Home Opener vs. Golden Knights

Game Preview: Sharks Home Opener vs. Golden Knights
Sharks Foundation Announces 10th Season of the ‘Goals For Kids’ Program

Sharks Foundation Announces 10th Season of the ‘Goals For Kids’ Program
San Jose Sharks Announce 2023-24 Season Opening Roster

San Jose Sharks Announce 2023-24 Season Opening Roster
LOS TIBURONES DE SAN JOSÉ CELEBRARÁN A CULTURA HISPANA Y LATINOAMERICANA 

LOS TIBURONES DE SAN JOSÉ CELEBRARÁN A CULTURA HISPANA Y LATINOAMERICANA 
San Jose Sharks Sign Defenseman Jake Furlong

San Jose Sharks Sign Defenseman Jake Furlong
Sharks to Host 7th Annual Los Tiburones Night Presented by Milagro Tequila

Sharks to Host 7th Annual Los Tiburones Night Presented by Milagro Tequila
Preseason Game Preview: Sharks vs. Kings

Preseason Game Preview: Sharks vs. Kings
San Jose Sharks Sign Forward Quentin Musty

San Jose Sharks Sign Forward Quentin Musty

Gameday Preview: Sharks at Predators

SJS_22-23_Gameday_102123_2568x1444

Live stats

The San Jose Sharks start their first road trip of the season in Nashville as they take on the Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

When: Saturday, October 21

Time: 5 p.m.

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital

Game Notes:

  • Forward Anthony Duclair scored his first goal as a Shark on October 19 against the Boston Bruins.
  • Tomas Hertl has recorded assists in each of his last two games and also ranks 2nd in the league with 62.7 FOW%.