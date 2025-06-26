Sharks issue statement on Marc-Edouard Vlasic

GettyImages-2211375847

The San Jose Sharks announced today that defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic will be placed on waivers for the purpose of a contract buyout.

"This was a difficult decision to make today, with how much Marc has meant to the San Jose organization for 19 years,” said General Manager Mike Grier. "I was fortunate enough to be here with Marc for his first season with the Sharks, and knew he would become a great defenseman. Over the course of his career in the NHL, Vlasic was one of the premier shutdown defensemen, earning tough defensive assignments on the ice against the best players in the world and doing it with effectiveness."

"With over 1,300 games in the NHL, he brought immense expertise and experience to the organization daily, and was selected to represent his country on multiple occasions at the highest level. He will go down not only as one of the best defensemen in franchise history, but one of the best players."

"We want to thank him for his dedication and commitment to the organization, and wish him all the best."

News Feed

Sharks Legend Joe Thornton Selected to Hockey Hall of Fame

Chara, Thornton, Keith, Mogilny among 8 elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

Thornton among new Hockey Hall of Fame candidates for Class of 2025

Team Czechia projected roster for 2026 Olympics by NHL.com

Sharks Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule

Sweden projected roster for 2026 Winter Olympics by NHL.com

S.J. Sharkie named to the Mascot Hall of Fame

Macklin Celebrini named to the 2024-25 NHL All-Rookie Team

NHL announces 2024-25 All-Rookie Team

Sharks to host annual Prospect Scrimmage July 3 at Tech CU Arena

Next Wave Report: June 5

San Jose Sharks issue bona fide offers

June Summer of Teal

Sharks re-sign defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sharks to host 3rd annual NHL Draft Party at SAP Center on Friday, June 27

Scrolling Social: Smith, Warsofsky, Speer, Gialdini win Gold at Men's World Championship

Celebrini enjoying apprenticeship under MacKinnon, Crosby at Worlds

Scrolling Social: Men's World Championship