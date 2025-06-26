Sharks issue statement on Marc-Edouard Vlasic

The San Jose Sharks announced today that defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic will be placed on waivers for the purpose of a contract buyout.

"This was a difficult decision to make today, with how much Marc has meant to the San Jose organization for 19 years,” said General Manager Mike Grier. "I was fortunate enough to be here with Marc for his first season with the Sharks, and knew he would become a great defenseman. Over the course of his career in the NHL, Vlasic was one of the premier shutdown defensemen, earning tough defensive assignments on the ice against the best players in the world and doing it with effectiveness."

"With over 1,300 games in the NHL, he brought immense expertise and experience to the organization daily, and was selected to represent his country on multiple occasions at the highest level. He will go down not only as one of the best defensemen in franchise history, but one of the best players."

"We want to thank him for his dedication and commitment to the organization, and wish him all the best."