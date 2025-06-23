Chara, Thornton among new Hockey Hall of Fame candidates for Class of 2025

It's almost time for the forever "Hall Call."

The 18-member Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee will meet Tuesday to vote in the Class of 2025, the group of legends that come November will become the newest honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Lanny McDonald, the chair of the Hockey Hall of Fame board, and Ron Francis, the chair of the Selection Committee, will reveal the Class of 2025 at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday in a live announcement that will air on NHL Network in the United States and TSN4 in Canada. It will also be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app.

Who are the top candidates to become Hall of Famers this year?

Of note, the Hall of Fame bylaws allow the selection of four male and two female inductees per year. To be eligible, they can't have played in a professional or international hockey game in any of the three previous seasons. The Hall can elect up to two inductees in the Builder's category, or one if someone is elected in the referee or linesperson category.

Here are the top first-year eligible candidates (alphabetical by last name) with information from their Hall of Fame resume:

* Defenseman played for the New York Islanders (1997-2001, 2021-22), Ottawa Senators (2001-06), Boston Bruins (2006-20) and Washington Capitals (2020-21)

* Boston's captain from 2006-20

* Won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011, and reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2013 and 2019

* Won the Norris Trophy in 2008-09, and six-time finalist for the award

* NHL's all-time leader in games played by a defenseman with 1,680, third most among all players during his 25 years in the NHL from 1997-2022

* 680 points (209 goals, 471 assists)

* Hall of Fame comparable: Scott Stevens

* Forward spent his entire 17-year career with the Anaheim Ducks (2005-22)

* Led the Ducks to the Stanley Cup championship in 2007

* Anaheim's all-time leader in regular season games played (1,157), assists (737) and points (1,019), and playoff games played (125), assists (83) and points (120)

* Had the seventh-most points and fifth-most assists in the NHL from 2005-22

* Won Olympic gold representing Canada in 2010 and 2014

* Won gold at the World Cup of Hockey in 2016 and at the 2005 World Juniors

* Hall of Fame comparable: Daniel Alfredsson

* Defenseman played for the Chicago Blackhawks (2005-21) and Edmonton Oilers (2021-22)

* Three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Chicago Blackhawks (2010, 2013, 2015)

* Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the most valuable in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2015

* Two-time Norris Trophy winner as the League's best defenseman (2009-10, 2013-14)

* 646 points (106 goals, 540 assists) in 1,256 regular-season games

* 91 points (19 goals, 72 assists) in 151 playoff games

* Averaged 24:41 of ice time in the regular season and 27:07 in the playoffs

* Voted among the 100 Greatest NHL Players for the NHL's first century

* Two-time Olympic gold medal winner representing Canada (2010, 2014)

* Hall of Fame comparable: Scott Niedermayer

* Goalie played his entire 15-season NHL career with the Montreal Canadiens (2007-22)

* Montreal's all-time leader in wins with 361 in 712 games

* Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL's best goalie in 2014-15

* Hart Trophy as the League's most valuable player in 2014-15

* 49 shutouts, .917 save percentage and 2.51 goals-against average

* Helped Montreal reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2021

* Olympic gold medalist representing Canada in 2014

* Backstopped Canada to a gold medal at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey

* Led Canada to the gold medal at the 2007 IIHF World Junior Championship

* Hall of Fame comparable: Henrik Lundqvist

* Goalie played his entire NHL career with the Boston Bruins (2007-22)

* Boston's all-time leader with 308 wins and 564 games played

* Had the best goals-against average (2.28) and second-best save percentage (.921) among the 54 goalies that played in at least 200 games from 2009-22

* Finished career with 52 shutouts

* Won Stanley Cup as the backup to Tim Thomas in 2011

* Led the Bruins back to the Stanley Cup Final in 2013 and 2019 as the starter

* Went 57-46 with a 2.22 GAA and .925 save percentage in 104 playoff games

* Hall of Fame comparable: Tom Barrasso

* Forward played for the Ottawa Senators (2002-14), Dallas Stars (2014-19) and Toronto Maple Leafs (2019-22)

* Finished his career with 995 points (363 goals, 632 assists) in 1,248 games played, including 687 points (251 goals, 436 assists) in 686 games with the Senators

* Ottawa's second all-time leading scorer behind Hall of Fame forward Daniel Alfredsson (1,108 points in 1,178 games)

* Won gold with Canada at the 2015 IIHF World Championship

* Never won the Stanley Cup, an individual NHL award or an Olympic gold

* Hall of Fame comparable: Daniel Alfredsson

* Forward played for the Boston Bruins (1997-2005), San Jose Sharks (2005-20), Toronto Maple Leafs (2020-21) and Florida Panthers (2021-22)

* 1,539 career points, 14th all-time; one of 16 players to have at least 1,500 points

* 1,109 career assists, seventh all-time; one of seven players to have at least 1,100 assists

* 1,714 regular season games played, sixth all-time

* Hart Trophy as the League's most valuable player in 2005-06

* Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's leading scorer in 2005-06 with 125 points (29 goals, 96 assists)

* Won an Olympic gold medal in 2010 representing Canada

* Won gold at the World Cup of Hockey in 2004 and 2016

* Won gold at the 1997 World Juniors

* Hall of Fame comparable: Adam Oates

Here are the top candidates who have previously been eligible for induction (alphabetical by last name) with information from their Hall of Fame resume:

Jennifer Botterill

* Three-time Olympic gold medalist representing Canada (2002, 2006, 2010)

* Olympic silver medalist in 1998

* Five-time gold-medal winner at the IIHF Women's World Championship (1999, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2007)

* Three-time silver medalist at the World Championship (2005, 2008, 2009)

* World Championship tournament MVP in 2001 and 2004

* 174 points (65 goals, 109 assists) in 184 games with Canada's National Women's Team

* Played at Harvard University and was a two-time winner of the Patty Kazmaier Award that goes to the top player in U.S. women's college hockey (2000-01, 2002-03)

* Hall of Fame comparable: Caroline Ouellette

* Forward played in the NHL for the St. Louis Blues (1989-91), Philadelphia Flyers (1991-2000) and Carolina Hurricanes (2000-10)

* Stanley Cup champion with the Hurricanes in 2006

* Two-time winner of the Selke Trophy that goes to the NHL's best defensive forward (2005-06, 2006-07)

* 1,184 points (452 goals, 732 assists) in 1,484 games

* Hall of Fame comparable: Marian Hossa

* Forward played for the Toronto Maple Leafs (1986-91), Edmonton Oilers (1991-92), Montreal Canadiens (1992-99) and San Jose Sharks (1999-2004)

* Stanley Cup champion with the Canadiens in 1993

* Tied for 42nd all-time with 773 assists, the most of all eligible players not in the Hall of Fame

* 1,205 points (432 goals, 773 assists) in 1,378 games played

Meghan Duggan

* Captained the United States to an Olympic gold medal in 2018

* Silver medalist at the Olympics in 2010 and 2014

* Seven-time gold medal winner at the IIHF Women's World Championship (2008, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017)

* Silver medalist at the 2007 World Championship

* Played collegiately at the University of Wisconsin, winning the Patty Kazmaier Award in 2010-11

* Hall of Fame comparable: Natalie Darwitz

* Forward played his entire NHL career with the New Jersey Devils from 1995-2016

* Holds the Devils all-time records for goals (408), assists (617) and points (1,025) in the regular season, and goals (45), assists (80) and points (125) in the playoffs

* Two-time Stanley Cup champion (2000, 2003)

* Hall of Fame comparable: Marian Hossa

* Forward played for Calgary Flames (1988-99), Colorado Avalanche (1999), New York Rangers (1999-2002) and Chicago Blackhawks (2002-03)

* Stanley Cup champion with the Flames in 1989

* 1,088 points (455 goals, 633 assists) in 1,084 games

* Hall of Fame comparable: Mark Recchi

* Defenseman played in the NHL for the Washington Capitals (1994-2004), Boston Bruins (2004), Pittsburgh Penguins (2005-10), Ottawa Senators (2010-13), Dallas Stars (2013-14) and Montreal Canadiens (2014-15)

* Won the Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 2009

* 811 points (220 goals, 591 assists) in 1,301 regular-season games

* 90 points (22 goals, 68 assists) in 141 playoff games

* Two-time Olympic medalist representing Russia (1998, Silver; 2002, Bronze)

* Hall of Fame comparable: Sergei Zubov

* Goalie played for the St. Louis Blues (1989-95), Edmonton Oilers (1995-98), Toronto Maple Leafs (1998-2002, 2008-09), Detroit Red Wings (2002-04), Phoenix Coyotes (2005-07) and Calgary Flames (2007-08)

* 454 NHL wins, more than Hall of Fame goalies Terry Sawchuk (445), Jacques Plante (437), Tony Esposito (423), Glenn Hall (407), Grant Fuhr (403) and Dominik Hasek (389)

* King Clancy Memorial Award winner for player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a significant humanitarian contribution to his community in 1999-2000

* Hall of Fame comparable: Tom Barrasso

* Forward played for the San Jose Sharks (1997-2017, 2019-20, 2020-21), Toronto Maple Leafs (2017-19) and Pittsburgh Penguins (2020)

* NHL's all-time leader in games played with 1,779

* 25th all-time in goals with 566; the 24 players in front of him are either in the Hall of Fame or likely will be (Alex Ovechkin, Jaromir Jagr, Sidney Crosby, Steven Stamkos).

* Olympic gold medal with Canada in 2010 and 2014

* Gold at the 2003 World Championship and 2004 World Cup of Hockey

* Hall of Fame comparable: Jeremy Roenick

* Goalie played for the Buffalo Sabres (2002-14), St. Louis Blues (2014), Vancouver Canucks (2014-17) and Anaheim Ducks (2017-21)

* 16th all-time in wins (391) and 19th in games played (796)

* Career 2.64 GAA, .914 save percentage and 44 shutouts

* Vezina Trophy winner in 2009-10

* Silver medalist representing the United States at the 2010 Olympics

* Hall of Fame comparable: Henrik Lundqvist

* Forward played for the Buffalo Sabres (1989-95), Vancouver Canucks (1995-2000), New Jersey Devils (2000-01, 2005-06) and Toronto Maple Leafs (2001-04)

* Won the Stanley Cup with the Devils in 2000

* 1,032 points, including 473 goals, in 990 NHL regular season games

* Olympic gold medalist with the Soviet Union in 1988

* Hall of Fame comparable: Paul Kariya

* Forward played for Los Angeles Kings (1981-90), New York Rangers (1990-91), Edmonton Oilers (1991-93), New Jersey Devils (1993-94), Chicago Blackhawks (1994-96) and San Jose Sharks (1996-99)

* Most points (1,209) of all eligible players not yet in the Hall of Fame

* One of four players in NHL history to score 70 goals and 150 points in the same season

* 1,209 points (475 goals, 734 assists) in 1,127 games

* Hall of Fame comparable: Luc Robitaille

* Goalie played his entire 13-year career with the Nashville Predators (2008-21)

* Nashville's all-time leader in every major statistical category for goalies; 369 wins, 60 shutouts, a 2.43 GAA, .917 save percentage, 683 games played.

* Tied for seventh in GAA and tied for sixth in save percentage among goalies with 500 games played

* Won the Vezina Trophy in 2017-18

* Hall of Fame comparable: Henrik Lundqvist

* Forward played for the Winnipeg Jets (1991-96), Phoenix Coyotes (1996-2001), St. Louis Blues (2001-07, 2007-10), Atlanta Thrashers (2007)

* His 538 goals are second most of all eligible players not already in the Hall of Fame behind Marleau

* 1,065 points in 1,201 games

* Gold medal representing the United States at the 1996 World Cup of Hockey

* Hall of Fame comparable: Jeremy Roenick

* Forward played for the Philadelphia Flyers (2000-04), Carolina Hurricanes (2004-09, 2017-20), Los Angeles Kings (2009-15) and Washington Capitals (2015-17)

* Three-time Stanley Cup champion; Carolina in 2006, Los Angeles in 2012 and 2014

* Conn Smythe Trophy winner in 2014

* 102 points (41 goals, 61 assists) in 162 playoff games, including eight game-winning goals

* His teams went 8-1 in Game 7s

* 797 points (320 goals, 477 assists) in 1,264 regular-season games

* Hall of Fame comparable: Bernie Federko

* Forward played his entire career with the Detroit Red Wings (2002-18)

* Stanley Cup champion and Conn Smythe Trophy winner in 2008

* Fifth in Red Wings history in goals (337), assists (623) and points (960)

* Won gold with Sweden at the 2006 Torino Olympics and the 2006 World Championship

* IIHF Triple Gold Club member

* Hall of Fame comparable: Pavel Datsyuk