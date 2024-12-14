Game Preview: Sharks vs. Utah 

The Sharks are back home, hosting Utah for Celebration of Native American Heritage Night presented by the Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.

When: Saturday, December 14

Time: 7 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app

Game Notes:

  • Macklin Celebrini (2g, 1a) and Nikolai Kovalenko (0g, 3a) each posted three-point outings on Thursday, a career-best for the latter.
  • Tyler Toffoli (1g, 0a) scored his team-leading 12th goal of the season 1:21 into the evening’s action, the fastest Sharks goal from the start of a game this season in the win against St. Louis on Thursday.

