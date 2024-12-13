Sharks Celebrate Native American Heritage presented by the Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino on 12/14

Untitled 16_9 Landscape

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) are excited to announce a special night dedicated to celebrating Native American Heritage. This event will take place on Saturday, December 14 against the Utah Hockey Club.

Join the celebration and get your tickets at sjsharks.com/tickets now.

Honoring Native American Culture and Traditions

The Sharks are committed to honoring Native American culture and traditions through this special game night. We will be partnering with several organizations including the Picayune Rancheria of the Chukchansi Indians and the Indian Cultural Center of Santa Clara to promote awareness and education about Native American communities and engage fans in interactive learning experiences.

Key Highlights of the Event:

  • Pre-Game Concourse: As fans enter the arena at the North entrance, they can experience a Native American drum circle by the performance group, Thunderhead. According to the tribe, singing and drumming hold profound cultural significance for the Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians. These practices are integral to many traditional ceremonies, uniting our people during key rituals. Music and dance serve as powerful tools for healing and fostering positive energy. The drum songs tell stories of our tribe's history, legends, and important life milestones.
  • Pre-Game Ceremony: The Sharks pre-game ceremony will feature a land acknowledgment by Muwekma Ohlone Tribal member Monica Arellano and her son, Lucas.
  • Puck Drop Ceremony: Special guests from the Picayune Rancheria of The Chukchnasi Indians (PRCI) Powwow Royalty, including:
  • PRCI Powwow Princess – Jaedyn Le Grant
  • PRCI Powwow Junior Princess - Olivea Barela
  • PRCI Powwow Brave – Vincent Bo Michael Gomez

will have the opportunity to participate in the ceremonial puck drop.

  • Exclusive Game Logo: Native American artist, Quetzalli Jimenez (@qu3chi) created a custom logo for the game. This Native American Heritage logo will be featured on a limited-edition jersey that will be auctioned off to benefit the Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley (@IHCSanJose) at sharksjerseys.givesmart.com until 12/15 at noon. Quetzalli is an Indigenous artist based in San Jose, CA. She grew up in the South Bay around the Aztec dance community, learning and connecting with her rich cultural heritage. She attended California College of the Arts in San Francisco, and received her Bachelor’s in Illustration in 2020. There she connected with indigenous communities and was active in murals, art galleries, and tattoo events. She is currently working as a freelance graphic designer and tattoo artist at Humble Beginnings Tattoo located in San Jose. The Native American Heritage logo will also be featured on a custom puck that fans can purchase at the Sharks Proshop.
Unknown

By partnering with the Picayune Rancheria of the Chukchansi Indians to host this Native American Heritage Game, the Sharks aim to inspire a respectful and inclusive atmosphere at SAP Center. We are proud to celebrate the contributions of Native American communities and promote a deeper understanding of their rich cultural heritage.

