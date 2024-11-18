Game Preview: Sharks vs. Red Wings

The Sharks are back home and starting the week against the Red Wings.
When: Monday, November 18
Time: 7:30 p.m. PT
Watch: NBCSCA
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app
Game Notes:
- The Sharks rallied back from a 3-goal deficit on Saturday night in Pittsburgh for the third time this season to earn a point in the shootout.
- After scoring a goal on Saturday, Mikael Granlund eclipsed Jussi Jokinen for the 12th-most points (563) among Finnish skaters in NHL history.