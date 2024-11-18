Game Preview: Sharks vs. Red Wings

SJS_24-25_Gameday_111824_2568x1444

The Sharks are back home and starting the week against the Red Wings.

When: Monday, November 18

Time: 7:30 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app

Game Notes:

  • The Sharks rallied back from a 3-goal deficit on Saturday night in Pittsburgh for the third time this season to earn a point in the shootout.
  • After scoring a goal on Saturday, Mikael Granlund eclipsed Jussi Jokinen for the 12th-most points (563) among Finnish skaters in NHL history.

News Feed

Crosby scores 599th goal, Penguins defeat Sharks in shootout to end slide

Game Preview: Sharks at Penguins

The 2024-25 BAASST Application Cycle is Now Open

Game Recap: Rangers 3, Sharks 2

Scrolling Social: Chelsea Piers guest goaltender

Game Preview: Sharks at Rangers

Honoring a Sharks Legend: Can't-miss activities for Joe Thornton #19 Retirement Celebration

Game Recap: Flyers 4, Sharks 3

Game Preview: Sharks at Flyers

Game Recap: Devils 0, Sharks 1

Game Preview: Sharks at Devils

Game Recap: Sharks 2, Wild 5

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Wild

Game Recap: Sharks 2, Blue Jackets 1

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Blue Jackets

Next Wave: November 4

Celebrini to return from injury for Sharks against Blue Jackets

Game Recap: Sharks 2, Canucks 3