Game Preview: Sharks vs Predators

012325_vsNSH_firstresp_Matchup_2568x1444

After Tuesday’s tough loss, the Sharks are ready to bounce back as they face off against the Predators once again, this time at the Tank.

When: Thursday, January 23

Time: 7:30 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app

Game Notes:

  • On Tuesday, Celebrini’s multi-point effort (1g, 1a) marked his 10th of the season. The assist, his 34th point, made him the highest-scoring 18-year-old in team history.
  • Tonight's logo honoring First Responders was designed by Captain Sylas Jumper of the Presidio Monterey Fire Department.

