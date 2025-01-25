Game Preview: Sharks vs. Panthers

The Sharks continue their homestand Saturday as they celebrate Lunar New Year at SAP Center.
When: Saturday, January 25
Time: 7 p.m. PT
Watch: NBCSCA
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app
Game Notes:
- Macklin Celebrini scored his 15th goal of the year on Thursday giving him the sole lead of the rookie goal-scoring race.
- The Sharks are celebrating Lunar New Year on Saturday with special performances from the Rising Phoenix Dragon and Lion Dance Assosciation, a special National Anthem performance, a full-arena beanie giveaway and more!