Game Preview: Sharks vs. Panthers

The Sharks continue their homestand Saturday as they celebrate Lunar New Year at SAP Center.

When: Saturday, January 25

Time: 7 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app

Game Notes:

  • Macklin Celebrini scored his 15th goal of the year on Thursday giving him the sole lead of the rookie goal-scoring race.
  • The Sharks are celebrating Lunar New Year on Saturday with special performances from the Rising Phoenix Dragon and Lion Dance Assosciation, a special National Anthem performance, a full-arena beanie giveaway and more!

