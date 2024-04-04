Game Preview: Sharks vs. Kings

Live stats

The San Jose Sharks take on the Los Angeles Kings for the final time this season.

When: Thursday, April 4

Time: 7:30 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital

Game Notes:

  • Fabian Zetterlund (1g, 1a) netted his team-leading 21st goal of the season, a power play tally to open the home team’s scoring in his ninth multi-point game of the season. 
  • William Eklund has 11 points (4g, 7a) in his past 16 games played, including picking up points (2g, 4a) in five of his past six games played.

