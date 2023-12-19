Game Preview: Sharks vs. Kings

The San Jose Sharks host the Los Angeles Kings at SAP Center for the first time this regular season.
When: Tuesday, December 19
Time: 7:30 p.m. PT
Watch: Hulu, ESPN+
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital
Game Notes:
- Tomáš Hertl (2g, 0a) netted his third multi-goal game of the month with a pair of power play goals.
- Mikael Granlund is tied for second in the NHL with 14 points in December, following games played Dec. 17, most recently earning a pair of assists in the Sharks’ Sunday tilt at Colorado