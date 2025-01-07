Game Preview: Sharks vs. Golden Knights

It’s the final game of the homestand, and the Golden Knights are in town to take on the Sharks.
When: Tuesday, January 7
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Watch: NBCSCA
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app
Game Notes:
- In Saturday's victory over the Devils, Nikolai Kovalenko (1g, 0a) scored his first goal as a Shark, and Cody Ceci (1g, 0a) netted the game-winner with only a few seconds remaining.
- Yaroslav Askarov stopped 28 of 30 shots (.933 SV%) to earn his third win of the season and the fourth of his career.