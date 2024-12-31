Game Preview: Sharks vs. Flyers

The Sharks host the Philadelphia Flyers for an early New Year's Eve matchup.

When: Tuesday, December 31

Time: 5 p.m.

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app

Game Notes:

  • Macklin Celebrini (1g, 0a) took sole possession of the NHL rookie goal-scoring lead with his 12th goal of the year on Saturday. The marker also tied him for the league rookie point lead (27).
  • Tyler Toffoli is on a three-game point streak after picking up an assist (0g, 1a) on Saturday.

