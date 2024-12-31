Game Preview: Sharks vs. Flyers

The Sharks host the Philadelphia Flyers for an early New Year's Eve matchup.
When: Tuesday, December 31
Time: 5 p.m.
Watch: NBCSCA
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app
Game Notes:
- Macklin Celebrini (1g, 0a) took sole possession of the NHL rookie goal-scoring lead with his 12th goal of the year on Saturday. The marker also tied him for the league rookie point lead (27).
- Tyler Toffoli is on a three-game point streak after picking up an assist (0g, 1a) on Saturday.