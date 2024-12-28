Game Preview: Sharks vs. Flames

The Flames are visiting tonight to take on the Sharks.
When: Saturday, December 28
Time: 7:00 p.m. PT
Watch: NBCSCA
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app
Game Notes:
- Shakir Mukhamadullin netted his first career NHL goal in yesterday's game where the Sharks loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.
- Will Smith (1g, 1a) scored his sixth goal of the season in the second period and finished the game with his fifth career multi-point performance.
- It's Friendship Bracelet Giveaway night! Everyone in attendance will receive one of eight player-specific bracelets!