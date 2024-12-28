Game Preview: Sharks vs. Flames

SJS_24-25_Gameday_122824_2568x1444

The Flames are visiting tonight to take on the Sharks.

When: Saturday, December 28

Time: 7:00 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app

Game Notes:

  • Shakir Mukhamadullin netted his first career NHL goal in yesterday's game where the Sharks loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.
  • Will Smith (1g, 1a) scored his sixth goal of the season in the second period and finished the game with his fifth career multi-point performance.
  • It's Friendship Bracelet Giveaway night! Everyone in attendance will receive one of eight player-specific bracelets!

News Feed

Golden Knights score 4 in 3rd period, rally past Sharks

Scrolling Social: Holiday Inflatables Remix

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Golden Knights

Game Recap: Canucks 4, Sharks 3

Rookie Watch: Celebrini, Smith impacting Sharks

Celebrini ready for ‘pretty surreal’ homecoming against Canucks with Sharks

Game Preview: Sharks at Canucks

Game Recap: Oilers 3, Sharks 2

Game Preview: Sharks at Oilers

Game Recap: Sharks 2, Avalanche 4

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Avalanche

Game Recap: Sharks 3, Jets 4

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Jets

Game Recap: Sharks 3, Utah 4

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Utah 

Sharks Celebrate Native American Heritage presented by the Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino on 12/14

Scrolling Social: Social Media Buzzes with Excitement Over Holiday Inflatables 

Game Recap: Blues 3, Sharks 4