Game Preview: Sharks vs. Canucks

110224_vaVAN_Matchup_2568x1444

The Sharks look to wrap up the week and continue their hot streak against the Canucks on Saturday night.

When: Saturday, November 2

Time: 7 p.m.

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app

Game Notes:

  • The Sharks are hosting their Bay Area Unite x San Francisco Giants game. All fans in attendance will receive a Sharks x Giants mashup shirsey and three-time world Champion Giants pitcher Sergio Romo will drop the puck.
  • Timothy Liljegren, who was acquired on Wednesday, is expected to play his first game in Teal on Saturday.

