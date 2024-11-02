Game Preview: Sharks vs. Canucks

The Sharks look to wrap up the week and continue their hot streak against the Canucks on Saturday night.

When: Saturday, November 2

Time: 7 p.m.

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app

Game Notes:

The Sharks are hosting their Bay Area Unite x San Francisco Giants game. All fans in attendance will receive a Sharks x Giants mashup shirsey and three-time world Champion Giants pitcher Sergio Romo will drop the puck.