Game Preview: Sharks vs. Bruins

The Sharks host the Boston Bruins at SAP Center Saturday night for their Golden State Valkyries x Bay Area Unite night.

When: Saturday, March 22

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app

Game Notes:

  • William Eklund scored the Sharks lone goal and picked up his 50th point of the season on Thursday in the Sharks game against Carolina.
  • Grab your Valkyries flag/cape giveaway, be on the look out for Valkyries players at the game, the wings making station and more!

