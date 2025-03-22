Game Preview: Sharks vs. Bruins

The Sharks host the Boston Bruins at SAP Center Saturday night for their Golden State Valkyries x Bay Area Unite night.
When: Saturday, March 22
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Watch: NBCSCA
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app
Game Notes:
- William Eklund scored the Sharks lone goal and picked up his 50th point of the season on Thursday in the Sharks game against Carolina.
- Grab your Valkyries flag/cape giveaway, be on the look out for Valkyries players at the game, the wings making station and more!