Game Preview: Sharks vs. Blackhawks

Catch the Sharks as they host the Chicago Blackhawks Thursday at SAP Center and celebrate the Sharks Foundation's 30th Anniversary.

When: Thursday, March 13

Time: 7:30 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app

Game Notes:

  • Patrick Giles (1g, 0a) netted his first NHL goal and the team's first of the night against the Predators in Tuesday's matchup.
  • Collin Graf (1g, 0a) followed up Giles's goal just 4 seconds later with his second career goal."

