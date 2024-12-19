Game Preview: Sharks vs. Avalanche

The Sharks wrap up their pre-holiday homestand Thursday night against the Colorado Avalanche.
When: Thursday, December 19
Time: 7:30 p.m. PT
Watch: NBCSCA
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app
Game Notes:
- Macklin Celebrini (1g, 1a) scored his 11th goal of the season on Tuesday, tying him for the lead among NHL rookies, and added his seventh multi-point game of the year, the most ever by an 18-year-old Shark.
- On Tuesday, Tyler Toffoli (1g, 1a) netted his team-leading 13th goal of the season against the Jets.