Game Preview: Sharks Host Avalanche for Los Tiburones Night Presented by Milagro Tequila

The San Jose Sharks continue opening weekend against the Colorado Avalanche for Los Tiburones Night presented by Milagro Tequila.

When: Saturday, October 14

Time: 7 p.m.

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital

Play-by-play of the Sharks-Avalanche game will also be broadcast live in Spanish on the Sharks Audio Network and by selecting the SAP function on NBC Sports California’s television broadcast. Bay Area personality Amaury Pi-Gonzalez will call the game from SAP Center.

To help celebrate Los Tiburones Night presented by Milagro Tequila many special activities will be happening at SAP Center including:

Full arena luchador-inspired goalie mask giveaway designed by Local Color artist Luis Guardado, who also designed the Sharks specialty jerseys for the night.

Pregame music and the Star-Spangled Banner being performed by Mariachi Tequila de San Jose (@mariachitequiladesj), a local mariachi band.

Arts and crafts with the Mexican Heritage Plaza and a specially designed mural backdrop located at the Hop Valley Bar above the South Entrance for fan photo opportunities.

Intermission entertainment will include on-ice performances by the Grupo Folklorico Los Laureles (@laureles_folklorico).

Specialty jersey auction: also designed by Luis Guardado. The jerseys will be autographed by Sharks players and available for fans to bid on via a charitable auction running from October 14 at 5 p.m. PT through October 16 at 5 p.m. PT. Net proceeds benefit the Hispanic Foundation of Silicon Valley (@HFSVpage). To view available jerseys and/or participate in the auction, text “SHARKS” to 76278 or visit www.Sharks.Givesmart.com.

There will also be specialty food and beverage options throught the concourse to help in the celebration including:

Food:

Pana – Section 111 – El Tiburon – Teal Arepa with shrimp, avocado, and mozzarella cheese

Izzy’s Cheesesteaks – Section 126 – Muy Bueno – Cheesesteak with grilled onions, Pico de Gallo, cilantro, crema, and guacamole.

El Halal Amigos – Section 217 – Crispy Birria

ABVE the Basics - Section 208 – Mexican Pizza – Golden Blend Tortilla, red sauce, refried beans, beef, charred cheese, cotija, pico, crema, and cilantro.

Beverage: