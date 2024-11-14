Game Preview: Sharks at Rangers

SJS_2024-25_Gameday_111424_2568x1444

The Sharks are back in action Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

When: Thursday, November 14

Time: 4 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app

Game Notes:

  • Mikael Granlund (1g, 1a) notched his team-leading seventh goal and has put up multi-point efforts in two of his past three games.
  • The Sharks rallied from a three-goal deficit for the second time this season and earned a point in their shootout loss in Philadelphia on Monday night.

News Feed

Honoring a Sharks Legend: Can't-miss activities for Joe Thornton #19 Retirement Celebration

Game Recap: Flyers 4, Sharks 3

Game Preview: Sharks at Flyers

Game Recap: Devils 0, Sharks 1

Game Preview: Sharks at Devils

Game Recap: Sharks 2, Wild 5

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Wild

Game Recap: Sharks 2, Blue Jackets 1

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Blue Jackets

Next Wave: November 4

Celebrini to return from injury for Sharks against Blue Jackets

Game Recap: Sharks 2, Canucks 3

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Canucks

Game Recap: Sharks 3, Blackhawks 2

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Blackhawks

Sharks acquire defenseman Timothy Liljegren from Toronto in exchange for Matt Benning and two draft selections

Game Recap: Sharks 4, Kings 2

Toffoli leading by example, helping young players for rebuilding Sharks