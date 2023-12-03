Game Preview: Sharks at Rangers

The San Jose Sharks continue their six-game road trip as they take on the Rangers in New York.
When: Sunday, December 3
Time: 3 p.m. PT
Watch: NBCSCA, NHL Network
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital
Game Notes:
- Kaapo Kähkönen made 44 saves, tied for second-most in a game in his career on Friday in New Jersey.
- The Sharks won their first road game of the season in New Jersey on Thursday.
- Jacob MacDonald and Anthony Duclair each scored two goals against the Devils and Mikael Granlund added a three-point game, the first by a Shark this season.