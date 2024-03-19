Game Preview: Sharks at Predators

SJS_22-23_Gameday_031924_2568x1444

Live stats

The San Jose Sharks head to Nashville to take on the Predators for their final game on the road trip.

When: Tuesday, March 19

Time: 5:00 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital

Game Notes:

  • .Devin Cooley recorded a 26-save performance in his first NHL start of his career and became the first California-born netminder to appear for a California-based team. 
  • Klim Kostin has tallied four points in his past four games played, including notching a goal in two of his past three games.

