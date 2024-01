Live stats

The San Jose Sharks start their road trip off in Toronto against the Maple Leafs.

When: Tuesday, January 9

Time: 4:00 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital

Game Notes:

Ty Emberson has tallied six points (1g, 5a) in his past eight games, including a career-high three-game point streak (0g, 3a).