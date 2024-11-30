Game Preview: Sharks at Kraken

Following yesterday's action-packed afternoon match-up, the Sharks are on the road for round two with the Seattle Kraken.

When: Saturday, November 30

Time: 7 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app

Game Notes:

Seven Sharks found the back of the net in yesterday’s game against the Kraken: Liljegren, Kostin, Smith, Walman (2 goals), Granlund, Celebrini, and Cardwell (1st NHL goal).