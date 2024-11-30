Game Preview: Sharks at Kraken

Following yesterday's action-packed afternoon match-up, the Sharks are on the road for round two with the Seattle Kraken.
When: Saturday, November 30
Time: 7 p.m. PT
Watch: NBCSCA
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app
Game Notes:
- Seven Sharks found the back of the net in yesterday’s game against the Kraken: Liljegren, Kostin, Smith, Walman (2 goals), Granlund, Celebrini, and Cardwell (1st NHL goal).
- Macklin Celebrini now has 8 goals for the season, making him tied for the NHL rookie lead.