Game Preview: Sharks at Jets

SJS_23-24_Gameday_021424_2568x1444

The San Jose Sharks head to Winnipeg to take on the Jets for their first game back after the All-Star break.

When: Wednesday, February 14

Time: 4:30 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital

Game Notes:

  • Shakir Mukhamadullin (0g, 1a) collected his first NHL point on January 31 in Anaheim.
  • William Eklund (0g, 1a) has tied his career-long with a three-game point streak and has found the score sheet in four of his past five games played

