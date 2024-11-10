Game Preview: Sharks at Devils

The Sharks start their road trip in New Jersey on Sunday.

When: Sunday, November 10

Time: 4 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app

Game Notes:

Macklin Celebrini (2g, 0a) found the back of the net twice, collecting his first-career multi-goal game and his second multipoint effort in the Sharks last game on Thursday in San Jose. After coming back from injury this will be Celebrini's first road trip of the season.