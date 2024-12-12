Game Preview: Sharks at Blues

121224_atSTL_matchup_2568x1444

The Sharks wrap up their six-game road trip Thursday night in St. Louis against the Blues.

When: Thursday, December 12

Time: 5 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app

Game Notes:

  • Luke Kunin (2g, 0a) posted his seventh career multi-goal game, scoring both Sharks goals on Tuesday at Carolina.
  • The Sharks didn't play on Wednesday, but it was an exciting day for a few of them. Their rap careers took off with the official release of "Holiday Inflatables," the Sharks new holiday music video.

News Feed

The San Jose Sharks are young and fun

Game Recap: Hurricanes 3, Sharks 2

Game Preview: Sharks at Hurricanes

Georgiev traded to Sharks by Avalanche for Blackwood 

Sharks acquire goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, Nikolai Kovalenko and two draft selections from Colorado 

Celebrini, Michkov among top rookies aged 20 or younger

Game Recap: Panthers 3, Sharks 1

Game Preview: Sharks at Panthers

Game Recap: Lightning 8, Sharks 1

Game Preview: Sharks at Lightning

Sharks finding identity, learning to believe through rebuilding season

Next Wave: December 4

Game Recap: Capitals 1, Sharks 2

Game Preview: Sharks at Capitals

Celebrini, Smith giving Sharks good look at promising future

Celebrini leads 3 Stars of the Week

Celebrini named NHL Rookie of the Month for November

Game Recap: Kraken 2, Sharks 4