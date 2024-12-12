Game Preview: Sharks at Blues

The Sharks wrap up their six-game road trip Thursday night in St. Louis against the Blues.
When: Thursday, December 12
Time: 5 p.m. PT
Watch: NBCSCA
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app
Game Notes:
- Luke Kunin (2g, 0a) posted his seventh career multi-goal game, scoring both Sharks goals on Tuesday at Carolina.
- The Sharks didn't play on Wednesday, but it was an exciting day for a few of them. Their rap careers took off with the official release of "Holiday Inflatables," the Sharks new holiday music video.