Game Preview: Sharks at Blue Jackets

031624_Matchup_2568x1444

Live stats

The San Jose Sharks head to Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

When: Saturday, March 16

Time: 4:00 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital

Game Notes:

  • .Klim Kostin recorded his first goal as a Shark on Thursday in Pittsburgh and finished the contest collecting his first multi-point effort of the year.
  • Mikael Granlund has tallied 13 points in his past 13 games played, including his game against the Penguins being his third multi-point game in the past five games played.

