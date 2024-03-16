Game Preview: Sharks at Blue Jackets

The San Jose Sharks head to Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.
When: Saturday, March 16
Time: 4:00 p.m. PT
Watch: NBCSCA
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital
Game Notes:
- .Klim Kostin recorded his first goal as a Shark on Thursday in Pittsburgh and finished the contest collecting his first multi-point effort of the year.
- Mikael Granlund has tallied 13 points in his past 13 games played, including his game against the Penguins being his third multi-point game in the past five games played.