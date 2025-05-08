Five Sharks players and three personnel named to 2025 IIHF World Championship teams

Macklin Celebrini is set to make his debut for Team Canada at the tournament. Celebrini’s last appearance for Canada came last year at the 2024 World Junior Championships, where he registered eight points (four goals, four assists) in five games. With his performance at the tournament, he was named as a Top-3 Player on the Team. He also had appeared at the U-18 World Junior Championship in 2023, helping Canada secure a Bronze Medal. He recorded 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in just seven games, and ranked fifth among all skaters in points.

Regenda will represent Slovakia for the fourth straight year at the World Championship (2022, 2023, 2024), appearing in 23 total games and scoring 14 points (eight goals, six assists). His five goals in the 2022 tournament was tied for seventh among all skaters. Additionally, he represented Slovakia at the 2022 Winter Olympics, helping the team achieve a Bronze medal finish, scoring four points (one goal, three assists) in seven games. It was the country’s first medal in the Olympics for hockey.

Will Smith is making his second appearance at the World Championship, having participated last season with Team USA, appearing in five games. Additionally, he has represented USA at both the 2024 World Junior Championships and the 2023 U-18 World Junior Championships, helping secure a Gold Medal finish in both tournaments. In 2024, he registered nine points (four goals, five assists) in seven games, ranking tied for ninth among all skaters in goals, and in 2023, he led all tournament players in points (20), and co-led in goals (9). Additionally, he was just one of three players, all who played for Team USA, to reach the double-digit threshold in assists (11).

Wennberg will appear with Team Sweden at the World Championships for the third time, appearing in the 2016 and 2019 tournaments. In 2019, he finished third on Sweden in points (10), and was tied for second in assists (7), and in the 2016 tournament, he finished second on Sweden in points (8). Additionally, Wennberg appeared with Sweden in the 2014 and 2013 World Junior Championship, helping the team secure a Silver Medal in both years. He was named as an assistant captain in the 2014 Championship.

Warsofsky will serve as Head Coach for Team USA for the first time, previously serving as Assistant Coach for USA in the 2023 World Championship. Warsofsky served as an assistant coach for the U.S. Men’s National Team at the 2023 IIHF Men’s World Championship where Team USA won its first eight games in the event for the first time ever, and helped guide USA to a fourth-place finish.

Speer and Gialdini are serving on the staff of the United States Men’s World Championship Team for the second time, both previously named to the staff at the 2023 World Championship. Speer had previously served as goaltending coach of the 2018 and 2019 United States Men’s U18 World Championship teams and served as USA Hockey’s national goaltending coach from 2017-19.

HOW TO WATCH:

Games scheduled to be televised in the United States, including all the United States’ matches and all playoff games, will be available to watch on NHL Network. Select games will be available on ESPN+. For a full tournament schedule, click here.