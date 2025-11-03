SAN JOSE -- Cam Talbot made 16 saves and stopped all four shots in the shootout, and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the San Jose Sharks 3-2 at SAP Center on Sunday.
Red Wings recover, defeat Sharks in shootout
Detroit has won 4 of 5; Dickinson scores 1st NHL goal for San Jose
"You have to come and compete, limit their chances off the rush, and gut out a win here. That's exactly what we did," Talbot said. "Got a couple big goals, [clutch] in the shootout, we'll take it and move on."
Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider scored for the Red Wings (9-4-0), who have won four of their past five games. James van Riemsdyk scored the only goal of the shootout.
"I thought we had a mixed bag to start. We weren't playing the type of game that we wanted to play," Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said. "We're getting a little bit cute with stickhandling a lot in the offensive zone. Second period, started to throw stuff towards the net, and it opened up for us a little bit."
Sam Dickinson scored his first NHL goal for the Sharks (4-6-3), who are 3-1-1 in their past five games. Jeff Skinner also scored and Alex Nedeljkovic made 29 saves.
"Our turnovers killed us, killed the momentum. Something we'll have to continue to work on," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "We're fortunate to come back and get a point, but those are things that we'll have to clean up."
Dickinson tied the game 2-2 at 16:55 of the third period after Will Smith fed a pass from behind the net that Dickinson one-timed over the glove of Talbot. It was the first NHL point for the 19-year-old defenseman in his 10th NHL game.
"It was exciting. Nice to kind of get it out of the way finally, but tough final," Dickinson said. "Would have been a little more exciting with the win."
Raymond gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 18:05 of the second period. After stepping around Sharks defenseman Dmitry Orlov at the right circle, Raymond fired a wrist shot over the glove of Nedeljkovic.
Skinner tied the game 1-1 just 49 seconds into the third period. Philipp Kurashev walked down the left wing and threw a pass to the top of the crease for Skinner to backhand tip over Talbot's blocker.
Seider gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead at 10:16 of the third period. After taking a pass at the point from Simon Edvinsson, Seider fired a wrist shot over the blocker Nedeljkovic.
NOTES: Kurashev extended his point streak to five games (eight points; four goals, four assists). … Detroit forward Alex DeBrincat had an assist to extend his point streak to six (nine points; four goals, five assists). … Dickinson (19 years, 148 days) became the second-youngest defenseman in Sharks history at the time of his first NHL goal, behind Vlastimil Kroupa (18 years, 166 days on Oct. 10, 1993).