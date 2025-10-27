Celebrini leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK – San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini, Utah Mammoth center Logan Cooley and New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Oct. 26.

FIRST STAR – MACKLIN CELEBRINI, C, SAN JOSE SHARKS

Celebrini led the NHL with 5-5—10 in four games to power the Sharks (2-5-2, 6 points) to their first two wins of the season. He scored once in a 4-3 loss to the New York Islanders Oct. 21. The 19-year-old Celebrini then notched 3-2—5, including the primary assist on Will Smith’s overtime winner, in a 6-5 victory against the New York Rangers Oct. 23. It marked Celebrini’s second career five-point performance (also April 9, 2025 at MIN: 3-2—5), making him the fourth player in League history with multiple such outings before turning 20. The others: Wayne Gretzky (5x), Dale Hawerchuk (2x) and Bryan Trottier (2x). Celebrini added an assist on San Jose’s lone goal in a 3-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils Oct. 24 before finishing the week with 1-2—3, capped by his second career overtime tally (also Nov. 18, 2024 vs. DET), in a 6-5 triumph versus the Minnesota Wild Oct. 26. Celebrini, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2024 NHL Draft and a finalist for the 2024-25 Calder Memorial Trophy (25-38—63 in 70 GP), places third in the League with 6‑9—15 through nine total appearances this season. Only four other teenagers in NHL history have posted as many points through their first nine games of a given campaign: Trottier (6-12—18 in 1975-76 w/ NYI), Gretzky (5-11—16 in 1980-81 w/ EDM), Sidney Crosby (6-9—15 in 2006-07 w/ PIT) and Elias Pettersson (9-6—15 in 2018-19 w/ VAN).