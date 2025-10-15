Bussi makes 16 saves in NHL debut, Hurricanes cruise past Sharks

Sean Walker, William Carrier, Eric Robinson, Shayne Gostisbehere, and Jackson Blake all scored for the Hurricanes (3-0-0). Logan Stankoven had two assists.

"Our third period was phenomenal. That is exactly how you want to play when you're ahead," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "I don't even know if we gave up anything, and we were all over [them] too. Everyone contributed tonight."

William Eklund scored for the Sharks (0-1-2), and Alex Nedeljkovic made 38 saves. Michael Misa, who was selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, also made his NHL debut and had two blocks in 15:06 of ice time.

"I just didn't think we had our juice. We didn't have much energy. Didn't compete hard enough," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said.

Walker put the Hurricanes in front 1-0 at 1:24 of the second period. Sebastian Aho sent a pass from the top of the right circle to the point, and Walker's one-timer beat Nedeljkovic through traffic.