Carlsson's go-ahead goal lifts Sharks past Bruins

Carlsson put the puck over Joonas Korpisalo's blocker with a backhand after Will Smith's shot rebounded to the left of the crease. The defenseman also had an assist in his first NHL game since Nov. 1, 2022, when he was with the Florida Panthers.

He had played 44 games for the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League this season, with 10 goals and 13 assists, after the Sharks signed him to a two-year, two-way contract on July 1, 2024.

"It's been tough the last 10 months, but now I feel so much better," Carlsson said.