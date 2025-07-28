August Summer of Teal

It may be the offseason, but the Sharks are staying active in Sharks Territory! Whether it's a special event, community activation, or a new partnership, you’ll see Team Teal around the Bay Area this summer. You can also join us at the SAP Center at San Jose for concerts, Bay Area Panther games, exclusive merch drops, family events and more! View upcoming SAP Center at San Jose events.

Check out where you can continue to connect with us and stay tuned for exciting new updates coming your way. Be sure to check back often — you won’t want to miss what's coming up!

Date
Event
Information

August 1

Group Tickets On-Sale

Everyone is part of a group - find the perfect outing for your group today! Whether you want to celebrate your heritage, take part in our special recognition of being a First Responder, or want ideas on how to gain interest levels for your social group, we have a space for you!

Buy Tickets

August 2

Sharks Adult 3-on-3 Jamboree

7 a.m. - 10 p.m.: The San Jose Sharks are proud to host the inaugural Sharks Adult 3v3 Jamboree, an action-packed event at the iconic Tech CU Arena in San Jose, CA.

Learn More & Sign Up

August 16

Indian Independence Day Celebration

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: See the Sharks and Barracuda Street Team presented by Coca-Cola at at the FOG Indian Independence Day Festival.

Buy Tickets

August 29

SJSU x Sharks Bay Area Unite

Come out and join the Sharks and Barracuda Street Team presented by Coca-Cola as the SJSU Spartans kick off their season at the pre-game Spartan Block Party experience. 

August 29

SJSU x Sharks Bay Area Unite

San Jose State Football is teaming up with the San Jose Sharks for an epic hometown crossover at the season opener on Friday, August 29 vs. Central Michigan! Get in on the action with a special Spartans x Sharks event ticket package that includes a great seat to the game and an exclusive Spartans x Sharks co-branded trucker hat. Whether you bleed blue & gold, teal, or both, this is a collectible you won't want to miss. 

Buy Tickets

August 31

Silicon Valley Pride Festival

Join the Sharks and Barracuda Street Team presented by Coca-Cola at the SV Pride Festival as we help celebrate 50 years of PRIDE. Dance, food, entertainment, and more! Featuring Onya Nurve (RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 Winner)

Buy Tickets

