American Hockey League and San Jose Barracuda announce schedule of events for the 2024 All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU

The American Hockey League and the San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), have announced the schedule for the 2024 AHL All-Star Weekend in San Jose.

The top players in the AHL will all be coming to San Jose to participate in the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sun., Feb. 4 and the AHL All-Star Challenge presented at Tech CU on Mon., Feb. 5 at Tech CU Arena. Those players include Barracuda forward Danil Gushchin and defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin, and Gilroy native goaltender Dustin Wolf, who currently plays for the Calgary Wranglers.

The AHL has a full weekend of events planned in San Jose around the two signature on-ice competitions for fans. Prior to Sunday and Monday’s events at Tech CU Arena, the AHL Fan Fest will take place outside of Tech CU. The Fan Fest includes fan activations like a mechanical shark, face painting, mascot broomball presented by Sharks Ice, as well as the opportunity to get autographs from former AHL and Sharks players Dan Boyle, Jonathan Cheechoo, Scott Hannan and Mark Smith (Sunday only). Sunday’s Fan Fest will also include a red-carpet arrival from the 2024 AHL All-Stars prior to the skills competition.

Ticket packages start as low as $56 and include admission to both the Skills Competition and the Challenge. For more information, fans can visit www.sjbarracuda.com/allstar.

The weekend also includes the 2024 AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony, which will be held at the Montgomery Theater in San Jose on Mon., Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. The 2024 AHL Hall of Fame class includes Oakland native Roy Sommer. Sommer spent 25 seasons behind the bench of American Hockey League teams – 24 with the San Jose Sharks organization in Kentucky, Cleveland, Worcester, and the Barracuda, followed by one season as the head coach of the San Diego Gulls. He is the AHL’s all-time leader in games coached (1,813) and wins (828).

The All-Star Skills Competition and AHL All-Star Challenge presented at Tech CU will be televised live on NHL Network. The AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony will be streamed for free on AHLTV. All three events will also be broadcast live on the Sharks Audio Network.

MEDIA CREDENTIAL PICKUP

Media who have requested and been approved for credentials for the weekend can pick them up at the Signia by Hilton San Jose Hotel (170 S Market St) on Sunday from 8am-1pm, or at Tech CU Arena prior to the Skills Competition or All-Star Challenge. Media credential pick-up at Tech CU Arena is located at the rear of Tech CU Arena.