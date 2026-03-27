Alexander Wennberg named Sharks nominee for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

The San Jose Sharks named forward Alexander Wennberg as the team’s 2025-26 nominee for the NHL’s King Clancy Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the player who best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice while making a lasting difference in the community.

As an alternate captain and leader in the locker room, Wennberg’s commitment to giving back has become a defining part of his presence in San Jose. Since joining the organization, he has embraced the responsibility that comes with his platform, engaging with the community in ways that are both intentional and deeply personal.

Sharks General Manager Mike Grier said, “Alex is an integral part of our leadership group, and is the embodiment of what it means to be a leader and make a difference, both on the ice and off the ice in the community. Alex has donated countless hours of his time to various organizations around the San Jose community, and has made a positive impact on the lives of others. We’re grateful for all he has done for the Sharks organization, and proud to have him as our nominee for the King Clancy Award.”