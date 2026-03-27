Alexander Wennberg named Sharks nominee for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

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The San Jose Sharks named forward Alexander Wennberg as the team’s 2025-26 nominee for the NHL’s King Clancy Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the player who best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice while making a lasting difference in the community.

As an alternate captain and leader in the locker room, Wennberg’s commitment to giving back has become a defining part of his presence in San Jose. Since joining the organization, he has embraced the responsibility that comes with his platform, engaging with the community in ways that are both intentional and deeply personal.

Sharks General Manager Mike Grier said, “Alex is an integral part of our leadership group, and is the embodiment of what it means to be a leader and make a difference, both on the ice and off the ice in the community. Alex has donated countless hours of his time to various organizations around the San Jose community, and has made a positive impact on the lives of others. We’re grateful for all he has done for the Sharks organization, and proud to have him as our nominee for the King Clancy Award.”

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A COMMITMENT TO GIVING BACK

For Wennberg, community involvement is not an obligation but a responsibility. “I’ve always felt like there was more that I could do and be there for them,” Wennberg shared. “The fans show up for us every night, and I want to show up for them.”

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That mindset was evident even before his contract extension with San Jose was publicly announced. Alongside his wife, Felicia, Wennberg proactively reached out to the Sharks Community Impact team to find ways to get involved, signaling a genuine desire to make San Jose home and contribute from day one. 

TURNING INSPIRATION INTO ACTION

One of the clearest examples of Wennberg’s community involvement comes through his work with Special Olympics Northern California.

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After attending the Sharks unified floor hockey game last season, Wennberg left inspired and motivated to do more. That inspiration came full circle this year, as he hosted 80 athletes, coaches and family members at SAP Center across four dedicated suite nights, creating opportunities for connection, celebration, and belonging.

When asked about his influence, Leslie Frankavilla, Special Olympics NorCal Floor Hockey Coach said, “As a coach, I see the impact immediately when a professional athlete shows up for our team—and when Alex Wennberg so generously hosted our athletes at a San Jose Sharks game, it truly felt like they had won the lottery...He treated them as peers, not differently because of their disabilities, and that kind of respect builds real confidence and belonging. Experiences like this raise their belief in themselves and remind all of us what inclusive sports should look like.”

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LEADING ACROSS THE COMMUNITY

Wennberg’s involvement spans a wide range of initiatives across the Bay Area, with a focus on inclusion, accessibility, and meeting community needs. Throughout the season, he has remained actively involved in Sharks Foundation initiatives, including marquee events like Holiday Assist and Pride celebrations.

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He has also hosted suite nights for S.F. Earthquakes LGBTQ+ Ice Hockey Club athletes, creating meaningful opportunities for connection beyond game day. In addition, he has engaged directly with fans and families through meet-and-greets and grassroots activations, while extending his efforts into the community with a visit to the Silicon Valley Animal Control Authority to support pet adoption. His approach is consistently hands-on, prioritizing genuine connection over one-time appearances.

USING HIS PLATFORM

Beyond his time, Wennberg has also used his voice and resources to support important causes. During a critical period when SNAP benefits were being reduced, he helped raise awareness around food insecurity while supporting Feeding America through a contribution of 50,000 meals. He has also supported local efforts with Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, helping reach families across the region.

In total, Wennberg has personally contributed more than $50,000 this season toward community initiatives, helping remove financial barriers and create access for groups who may not otherwise have the opportunity to experience Sharks hockey.

A LEADER ON AND OFF THE ICE

As both an NHL alternate captain and an Olympian, Wennberg understands the reach of his platform. He embraces that visibility with intention, using it to set a positive example for teammates, fans, and the broader community.

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That leadership shows up in the moments that matter. An outward ally of the LGBTQ+ community, Wennberg has actively supported Pride initiatives, including participating in the Pride Scrimmage. He also brings others along with him, engaging teammates like Tyler Toffoli in these efforts to expand their reach and ensure the message carries further.

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CREATING LASTING CONNECTIONS

For the athletes, families, and organizations Wennberg has supported, the effect goes beyond the events themselves. It is found in the extra time spent after a game, the conversations that turn into lasting memories, and the sense of belonging created through each interaction. It reflects the leadership and compassion the King Clancy Memorial Trophy was created to honor.

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