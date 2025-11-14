A night to remember: Celebrating Joe Thornton at The Tank

On Thursday, November 20, the San Jose Sharks will celebrate one of the most iconic players in franchise history when “Jumbo” Joe Thornton returns to The Tank for a special Alumni Night and Hall of Fame Celebration Game.

The evening will include a special pre-game recognition of Joe’s induction to the Hockey Hall of Fame, culminating with Jumbo and his family dropping the ceremonial first puck, marking a milestone that all of Sharks Territory will share in.

Throughout the night, the celebration will continue both on and off the ice. The Sharks will wear their Heritage 2.0 jerseys, a nod to the team’s storied past, while fans can join in the tribute by repping exclusive Heritage and Hockey Hall of Fame #19 merchandise that will be available at the Sharks Pro Shop, throughout the concourse, and online at sharksproshop.com.

During the game, fans will be treated to Jumbo highlight packages that showcase many of his best moments in teal — including clips from his Hall of Fame weekend - and some of his most unforgettable assists, goals, and celebrations.

In the stands, content from Joe’s storied career will help bring the emotion of the night full circle, while on the concourse, fans can take in a special art display by Bay Area artist John Mavroudis, inspired by Jumbo’s career and larger-than-life legacy. The artwork will later be gifted to Joe as a token of appreciation from the organization and its fans.

From the tributes, to the Heritage 2.0 jerseys on the ice, to the fun Sharks crowd in the stands, Alumni Night will be a night of nostalgia, pride, and celebration, honoring not just Joe Thornton’s Hall of Fame achievement, but the impact he’s had on the San Jose Sharks and the community that has always called him one of their own. On the ice, the San Jose Sharks will look to continue their dominant play, coming off a strong homestand and an impressive road trip that has carried excitement throughout Sharks Territory, reminding us all that The Future is Teal.