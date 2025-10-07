2025-26 San Jose Sharks Roster

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the following players are on the Sharks roster for the 2025-26 NHL Regular Season.

Forwards

Macklin Celebrini

Ty Dellandrea

William Eklund

Adam Gaudette

Barclay Goodrow

Collin Graf

Philipp Kurashev

Michael Misa

Ryan Reaves

Jeff Skinner

Will Smith

Tyler Toffoli

Alexander Wennberg

Defensemen

Vincent Desharnais

Sam Dickinson

Mario Ferraro

John Klingberg

Nick Leddy

Timothy Liljegren

Shakir Mukhamadullin

Dmitry Orlov

Goaltenders

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Injured Reserve

Logan Couture

Ryan Ellis

Injured Non-Roster

Egor Afanasyev

Lucas Carlsson

Carey Price

Jack Thompson

The Sharks regular season kicks off on Thursday, October 9th at 7 p.m. when the Sharks host the Vegas Golden Knights at SAP Center at San Jose. Opening Night festivities include a free Pregame Festival from 4-6 p.m. in Arena Green West and on Barack Obama Blvd. All fans in attendance at SAP Center will receive the Sharks “Sleepover” Bobblehead featuring Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini. Game attendees can complete the sleepover set by purchasing the Tyler Toffoli add-on piece for $35 at the Sharks Foundation (@sjscommunity) booth on Opening Night. All proceeds from the Tyler Toffoli add-on piece will

benefit the Sharks Foundation. Please note that there is limited inventory for the add-on piece and will be available while supplies last. Sharks365 members will have an advance opportunity to purchase the add-on piece at the Sharks365 exclusive Meet The Sharks event. For more information on how to become a Sharks365 member, visit sjsharks.com/Sharks365.

