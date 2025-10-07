2025-26 San Jose Sharks Roster

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the following players are on the Sharks roster for the 2025-26 NHL Regular Season.
Forwards
Macklin Celebrini
Ty Dellandrea
William Eklund
Adam Gaudette
Barclay Goodrow
Collin Graf
Philipp Kurashev
Michael Misa
Ryan Reaves
Jeff Skinner
Will Smith
Tyler Toffoli
Alexander Wennberg
Defensemen
Vincent Desharnais
Sam Dickinson
Mario Ferraro
John Klingberg
Nick Leddy
Timothy Liljegren
Shakir Mukhamadullin
Dmitry Orlov
Goaltenders
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Injured Reserve
Logan Couture
Ryan Ellis
Injured Non-Roster
Egor Afanasyev
Lucas Carlsson
Carey Price
Jack Thompson
The Sharks regular season kicks off on Thursday, October 9th at 7 p.m. when the Sharks host the Vegas Golden Knights at SAP Center at San Jose. Opening Night festivities include a free Pregame Festival from 4-6 p.m. in Arena Green West and on Barack Obama Blvd. All fans in attendance at SAP Center will receive the Sharks “Sleepover” Bobblehead featuring Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini. Game attendees can complete the sleepover set by purchasing the Tyler Toffoli add-on piece for $35 at the Sharks Foundation (@sjscommunity) booth on Opening Night. All proceeds from the Tyler Toffoli add-on piece will
benefit the Sharks Foundation. Please note that there is limited inventory for the add-on piece and will be available while supplies last. Sharks365 members will have an advance opportunity to purchase the add-on piece at the Sharks365 exclusive Meet The Sharks event. For more information on how to become a Sharks365 member, visit sjsharks.com/Sharks365.