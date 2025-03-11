Ullmark Shines as Senators Top Red Wings
Linus Ullmark was no short of stellar as he led the Ottawa Senators to a 2-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.
A scoreless first period saw the Senators head into the first intermission tied 0-0, in large part thanks to Linus Ullmark who made some key saves on the penalty kill. After the opening 20 minutes, the Senators led the way in the categories of face-off percentage (66.7%), and hits (19-14). The Senators and Red Wings finished the period tied in shots at 9-9.
The Senators opened the scoring at 7:39 into the second period on a power play opportunity, when David Perron scored his fourth goal of the season to put the Senators up 1-0. Strong work along the boards from new Senator Fabian Zetterlund kept the play alive for Ottawa to create the chance for the goal. Picking up the lone assist on the play was Claude Giroux.
Moments later, Linus Ullmark made not one but two incredible back-to-back saves to keep the Senators up 1-0.
Linus Ullmark stayed red-hot for the remainder of the second period and kept the Senators alive with multiple impressive saves. After 40 minutes, the Senators held a 1-0 lead despite being outshot 36-18. The Senators continued to lead in face-off percentage (64.3%) and hits (29-25).
The Red Wings tied the game just 2:58 into the third period when Dylan Larkin scored his 27th goal of the season to make it 1-1.
Just 12 seconds into a power play with 5:04 to play in the third, Dylan Cozens scored his 12th goal of the season and first as an Ottawa Senator to restore the Senators’ lead at 2-1. Picking up assists on the goal were Jake Sanderson and Brady Tkachuk.
As the clock died down in the final seconds of play, a Detroit shot found its way to the back of the net but failed to clear the goal line before the horn sounded, and the Senators held onto their one-goal lead for the win.
With their third straight win, the Senators will return to play tomorrow as they travel to take on the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Postgame availabilities:
