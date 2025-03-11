Ullmark Shines as Senators Top Red Wings

Linus Ullmark was no short of stellar as he led the Ottawa Senators to a 2-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. David Perron scored for the Senators alongside Dylan Cozens, who tallied his first goal as a Senator. Linus Ullmark stood on his head in net, making 48 saves for a .980% save percentage.

A scoreless first period saw the Senators head into the first intermission tied 0-0, in large part thanks to Linus Ullmark who made some key saves on the penalty kill. After the opening 20 minutes, the Senators led the way in the categories of face-off percentage (66.7%), and hits (19-14). The Senators and Red Wings finished the period tied in shots at 9-9.

The Senators opened the scoring at 7:39 into the second period on a power play opportunity, when David Perron scored his fourth goal of the season to put the Senators up 1-0. Strong work along the boards from new Senator Fabian Zetterlund kept the play alive for Ottawa to create the chance for the goal. Picking up the lone assist on the play was Claude Giroux.