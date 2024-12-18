Ullmark records third shutout, Senators win fourth straight over Kraken
Linus Ullmark recorded his third shutout of the season as the Senators won 3-0 over the Seattle Kraken.
Linus Ullmark recorded his third shutout of the season as the Senators won their fourth straight game by a score of 3-0 over the Seattle Kraken. It was a sweep of the two-game season series for the Senators, having won their previous game by an identical score of 3-0. Shane Pinto, Noah Gregor, and Tim Stützle all scored for the Senators, while Ullmark saved all 30 shots he faced.
Entering tonight’s game, goaltender Linus Ullmark was riding a five-game winning streak. During this period, Ullmark has not allowed a single goal during the first two periods of play, a feat which he carried over into tonight’s game. It was a scoreless first period for the Senators and Kraken, who headed into the intermission tied 0-0 after the first 20 minutes.
Continuing their recent success, the Senators opened the scoring at 8:02 into the second period when forward Shane Pinto buried the puck five-hole on goaltender Joey Daccord for his fourth goal of the season. It was Michael Amadio with the lone assist on Pinto’s goal, which came in his 400th career NHL game.
With 7:15 left to play in the second, forward Noah Gregor made no mistake as he buried a cross-ice pass from Zack Ostapchuk for his fourth goal of the season to put the Senators’ lead to 2-0. It was Ostapchuk and Ridly Greig that picked up assists on Gregor’s goal.
The remainder of the period saw both teams held scoreless thanks to strong performances by both goaltenders. Thanks to Shane Pinto and Noah Gregor, the Senators headed into the second intermission up by a score of 2-0. Linus Ullmark’s five-game streak of allowing zero goals during the first two periods was therefore extended to six.
Forward Tim Stützle scored his of the year to extend the Senators’ lead to 3-0 at 4:18 into the third period with his 11th goal of the season. The goal came on a breakaway, as Stützle’s shot took a lucky bounce over the shoulder of Joey Daccord and into the back of the net. Forwards Adam Gaudette and Claude Giroux picked up assists on the goal.
The Senators nearly had their fourth of the game with 7:02 remaining in the third period off a shot from defenceman Thomas Chabot, but the goal was immediately waved off for goaltender interference and the game remained at 3-0.
The Kraken went all in, pulling the goaltender for the extra attacker with five minutes left. Even with a power play opportunity for 6-on-4 hockey, the Kraken were unable to solve Linus Ullmark and the Ottawa Senators as the Sens won their fourth straight game while Ullmark recorded his third shutout of the season.
The Senators will look to continue their winning streak when they carry their momentum with them to Calgary when they take on the Calgary Flames Thursday night at 9:00 p.m. ET. It will be the second of two meetings between the teams this season — another season series the Senators will be aiming to sweep.
