Ullmark records third shutout, Senators win fourth straight over Kraken

Linus Ullmark recorded his third shutout of the season as the Senators won their fourth straight game by a score of 3-0 over the Seattle Kraken. It was a sweep of the two-game season series for the Senators, having won their previous game by an identical score of 3-0. Shane Pinto, Noah Gregor, and Tim Stützle all scored for the Senators, while Ullmark saved all 30 shots he faced.

Entering tonight’s game, goaltender Linus Ullmark was riding a five-game winning streak. During this period, Ullmark has not allowed a single goal during the first two periods of play, a feat which he carried over into tonight’s game. It was a scoreless first period for the Senators and Kraken, who headed into the intermission tied 0-0 after the first 20 minutes.

Continuing their recent success, the Senators opened the scoring at 8:02 into the second period when forward Shane Pinto buried the puck five-hole on goaltender Joey Daccord for his fourth goal of the season. It was Michael Amadio with the lone assist on Pinto’s goal, which came in his 400th career NHL game.