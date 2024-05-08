Travis Green's First Day
New bench boss meets with Senators staff and Ottawa media for the first time
Less than 24 hours after being announced as the Senators next Head Coach, Travis Green is in Ottawa and spent the day getting acquainted.
Green first got the opportunity to meet with the entire Senators organization at a staff lunch before heading to his introductory press conference to meet with the Ottawa media landscape for the first time.
Since the news of Green being named the Senators new Head Coach was announced yesterday, media personalities from all over have given their takes on what he will bring to the Sens. The resounding sentiment has been that Travis Green is the right coach for the structure of this young Senators group and accountability will be at the forefront of what he brings.
Having signed a four-year deal adds a sense of stability to the team that dealt with the departure of previous Head Coach D.J. Smith and then Jacques Martin taking the reins on a interim basis with a known fixed end date.
Listen below for media breakdowns of what Green offers to this team and this city.