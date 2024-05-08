Travis Green's First Day

Since the news of Green being named the Senators new Head Coach was announced yesterday, media personalities from all over have given their takes on what he will bring to the Sens. The resounding sentiment has been that Travis Green is the right coach for the structure of this young Senators group and accountability will be at the forefront of what he brings.

Having signed a four-year deal adds a sense of stability to the team that dealt with the departure of previous Head Coach D.J. Smith and then Jacques Martin taking the reins on a interim basis with a known fixed end date.

Listen below for media breakdowns of what Green offers to this team and this city.