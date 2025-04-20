How a staff dinner yielded more than a great meal

Lots of interesting things happen when you travel with an NHL team.

On January 22nd in Boston ahead of the Bruins game the Senators’ communications department and content team stumbled upon something very interesting.

While at Piccolo Nido for dinner Ian Mendes found out the restaurant was famous for something more than just its food.

In a 2018 Boston Herald article it was revealed that owner Pino Irano had predicted both the Red Sox 2004 World Series title and removed the “evil eye” for the Celtics ahead of their playoff success.

Never one to not investigate, Mendes asked the owner if he could do something similar for the Ottawa Senators and their playoff chances. After a little convincing Irano agreed, but with one caveat.

“Playoffs yes, but tomorrow (against the Bruins) night forget it,” he ceded jokingly. “Because I can not go against my team.”

After that agreement he went to work and the results . . . after an eight-year hiatus the Senators clinched a playoff spot on April 8th, 2026 and will face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night at Air Canada Centre.

Sens test Clinch

